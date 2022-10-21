Enlightened Growth Leadership Award 2022: Best-Performing Companies Honoured by Frost and Sullivan Institute

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Frost & Sullivan Institute’s Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition honors corporations that are committed to lead the world in the right direction, not just through their products and services, but also by demonstrating sustainable growth. The recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Recognition are the top 1% of the global companies that are making significant efforts toward ‘Innovating to Zero.’
“The Enlightened Growth Leadership Award recognizes companies that are making a difference through ESG goals and Innovating to zero. The recipients are industry leaders and a catalyst in inspiring other businesses to contribute towards addressing the global priorities,” said Aroop Zutshi, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.
Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, 8-step, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist recipients. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies are improving the future of the planet. By combining business sense with a moral imperative, these companies demonstrate aspirational ideas beyond the simple goal of generating profits. In this context, this recognition holds an even greater significance in reaffirming an organization’s commitment to responsible consumerism.
Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. Join us as we recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.
Recipients:
Kazatomprom
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
NMDC
OZ Minerals Ltd
Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited
Rakuten Group, Inc.
Ramsay Health Care
Rio Tinto
Santos Limited
SeAH Steel Holdings
Showa Denko
SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD
SoftBank Corp.
Sonic Healthcare Limited
SRF Limited
SEMES Co. Ltd.
Takeda
PT Timah Tbk
Tokyo Electron
Wacom Co, Ltd.
WONIK IPS
Woodside Petroleum Ltd
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
ZOZO, Inc.
A2A S.p.A.
Ignitis Grupe
Acea S.p.A.
Adevinta ASA
AF Gruppen
AFRY
Aker BP
Allegro
ALTEN
Ambea
Amplifon
ams OSRAM
Anglo American
AO World Plc
ASMI
ASML
ASOS
Asseco
AstraZeneca
AT&S
Atea
Aurubis
AUTO1 Group
AVEVA
Bechtle
Beijer Ref
bioMérieux
BioNTech
BKW
Breedon
Cablevisión Holding
Capgemini
Carl Zeiss Meditec
About Frost & Sullivan Institute
The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org
About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Media Contact:
Prerna Mohan
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Frost & Sullivan
