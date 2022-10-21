AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Enlightened Growth Leadership Award 2022: Best-Performing Companies Honoured by Frost and Sullivan Institute

PRNewswire October 21, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Frost & Sullivan Institute’s Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition honors corporations that are committed to lead the world in the right direction, not just through their products and services, but also by demonstrating sustainable growth. The recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Recognition are the top 1% of the global companies that are making significant efforts toward ‘Innovating to Zero.’

Congratulations to all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition.

“The Enlightened Growth Leadership Award recognizes companies that are making a difference through ESG goals and Innovating to zero. The recipients are industry leaders and a catalyst in inspiring other businesses to contribute towards addressing the global priorities,” said Aroop Zutshi, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, 8-step, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist recipients. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies are improving the future of the planet.  By combining business sense with a moral imperative, these companies demonstrate aspirational ideas beyond the simple goal of generating profits. In this context, this recognition holds an even greater significance in reaffirming an organization’s commitment to responsible consumerism.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. Join us as we recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.

Recipients:

Kazatomprom

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

NMDC

OZ Minerals Ltd

Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited

Rakuten Group, Inc.

Ramsay Health Care

Rio Tinto

Santos Limited

SeAH Steel Holdings

Showa Denko

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD

SoftBank Corp.

Sonic Healthcare Limited

SRF Limited

SEMES Co. Ltd.

Takeda 

PT Timah Tbk

Tokyo Electron

Wacom Co, Ltd.

WONIK IPS

Woodside Petroleum Ltd

YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD

ZOZO, Inc.

A2A S.p.A.

Ignitis Grupe

Acea S.p.A.

Adevinta ASA

AF Gruppen

AFRY

Aker BP

Allegro

ALTEN

Ambea

Amplifon

ams OSRAM

Anglo American

AO World Plc

ASMI

ASML

ASOS

Asseco

AstraZeneca

AT&S

Atea

Aurubis

AUTO1 Group

AVEVA

Bechtle

Beijer Ref

bioMérieux

BioNTech

BKW

Breedon

Cablevisión Holding

Capgemini

Carl Zeiss Meditec

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Prerna Mohan
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

