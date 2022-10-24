AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
La French Tech Job Board Goes Live, Inviting Asia Talents to Work in Start-ups in France

PRNewswire October 24, 2022

La French Tech calls for talents from all fields to apply for jobs at France’s top startup companies. Successful candidates are awarded a 4-year working visa for themselves and their families, regardless of educational background.

TAIPEI, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — [email protected] French Tech job board is now open to applications from Asia. Launched by the Taiwan chapter of La French Tech and featuring over 22,000 jobs, the job board provides opportunities for Asian talent to live and work in France and find employment in French startups in France and around the world. Jobs published at [email protected] French Tech come from France’s most promising tech companies, many which are featured on the Next 40 and FT 120 list – an exclusive group of technology startups and scale-ups.

“If you’re an Asian talent and want to make an impact in your organization, you have much more chance to make an impact in a French startup during this booming stage”, says Laetitia Lim, the Co-President of La French Tech Taiwan. “The French startup ecosystem has been growing exponentially over the past few years. More and more money has been raised by our startups, and they need to hire thousands of global talents in the coming years”.

There are 600 new openings published every week on [email protected] French Tech job board, with more than 100 international startups operating within the French Tech ecosystem. Available jobs span technical positions, sales and marketing roles, among others.

La French Tech supports successful candidates with visas and assisting in acquiring a four-year working permit, with residency privileges extended to family members. The visa allows candidates to change employers within the duration of the visa validity. Eligible candidates can also extend the residency permit to a permanent one, and the visa is degree-agnostic, with only English being the primary language requirement.

About La French Tech
La French Tech is a non-profit organization promoting the French startup ecosystem. Conceived to promote the emergence of successful start-ups in France to generate economic value and jobs, the French Government created the French Tech Initiative at the end of 2013. La French Tech Taiwan is the Taiwan chapter, focused on connecting French and Taiwanese tech and innovation ecosystems via exchange of knowledge, funds, and talent.

SOURCE French Tech Taiwan

