Hi Five World! Trip.com Australia and New Zealand launch 5th anniversary deals

SYDNEY and WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com, the global travel platform, is marking its fifth anniversary as it continues its ambitious expansion plans driven by its mission to be the trusted trip companion for travellers worldwide. Since it was acquired in 2017, Trip.com with presence in Australia and New Zealand has become the mainstay global travel brand of Trip.com Group and accelerated a step change in the companies’ culture, product offering and strategy.

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Trip.com Australia and New Zealand are running local and multi-packaged campaigns to celebrate the special occasion. This is in addition to the global “Hi Five World!” campaign, offering users with highly competitive local deals, discounts and lucky draws, Trip.com Australia and New Zealand invites all to join in the fun.

For the past five years, Trip.com has set itself apart by delivering an all-in-one suite of high-quality travel products through its mobile-first channels to users around the world, along with industry-leading customer service.

Jane Sun, Trip.com Group CEO, said: “Trip.com has grown incredibly over the last five years. Our technology-driven approach and the innovative spirit of the team have seen the brand soar during a turbulent time for the industry. Now as we embark upon our next five year journey, we are eager to consolidate our expansion by continuing the development of what our users want, that means growing product, improving mobile experience and enhancing customer service.”

To celebrate its 5th birthday, Trip.com Australia is not only giving away one but FIVE flight prizes. Spread over three weeks, Australians will have the chance to win return flights to New Caledonia with Aircalin, Business class flights with REX Airlines, flights to anywhere on the Virgin Australia network and flights to Kuala Lumpur and Thailand with AirAsia! Flight, hotel and tours and tickets deals are also available. In addition, Trip.com is giving away Plaza Premium Lounge passes to 45 lucky winners on our social media channels.

For Trip.com New Zealand, an epic holiday to Fiji as well as a raft of other travel deals are up for grabs. One lucky winner will win two return airfares to Fiji with Fiji Airways in addition to 3 nights at the Radisson Blu Denarau Fiji in a Deluxe Courtyard Room and 2 nights at the Outrigger Coral Coast Fiji in an Ocean View Room.

Trip.com Australia: https://au.trip.com/sale/w/3885/5thbirthday.html?locale=en_au

Trip.com New Zealand: https://nz.trip.com/sale/w/3885/5thbirthday.html?locale=en_nz

“We want to celebrate our 5th birthday with our users – by offering the chance to win some incredible prizes and access unbeatable deals,” commented Jake Colerio, General Manager of Oceania at Trip.com. “Over the last five years, Trip.com has steadily built up its presence and we are eager to continue offering travellers the best in product, price and platform.”

Joanne Heggie, Country Director of Australia and New Zealand at Trip.com, said, “Our goal is to always be there for our customers as their top travel companion. This summer as we welcome a complete travel recovery, we are excited to share top flight and hotel deals as we turn 5 down under.”

Across its 48 sites, Trip.com has facilitated millions of orders and from 2017 to present has seen average annual app order growth of 127% and average annual app install growth of 101% – including over 2020 and 2021 during the height of the pandemic – showing the strength of its recovery as global travel continues to revive.

Trip.com has seen a roaring recovery following the peak of the pandemic. As of Q2 2022, air ticket bookings were up 680% year-on-year and hotel room nights saw an increase of 151% compared to Q2 2019. Whilst in H1 2022 car rental transactions on the platform grew over 700% compared to the same period in 2021 and train orders saw 535% growth this year compared to 2021.

Trip.com’s highly successful app-first strategy has steadily driven installs, growing to more than 6.2 million downloads. In July 2022, Trip.com was named the 10th most downloaded online travel agent app globally in the first half of this year, by leading app analysis firm Apptopia.

