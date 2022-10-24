AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
HO CHI MINH CITY EXHIBITS AT ITB ASIA 2022 AND ORGANIZES SEMINAR VIETNAM – HO CHI MINH CITY TOURISM IN SINGAPORE

PRNewswire October 24, 2022

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ITB Asia – one of Asia’s Leading Travel Trade Show opened from 19 – 21 October 2022 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The 15th edition of ITB Asia has attracted over 80 National Tourism Organisations (NTOs) and Regional Tourism Organizations (RTOs). Under the anchor theme, “Go Big & Go Forward: Travel Industry on the Road to Recovery and Growth”, travel leaders who are at the top of their respective industries will share insights on key trends and how to stay competitive and quickly maximize growth potential.    

This is the first overseas tourism promotion event that Ho Chi Minh City organise in after more than 02 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the goal of contributing to “rebooting” international tourism as well as continuing the goals set before the epidemic, the event is an opportunity to promote VietnamHo Chi Minh City tourism to friends. international market, attracting more tourists with stable economy, high spending and intellectual level, and long-term stay. The Singapore tourist market before the outbreak of COVID-19 was considered an important visitor market with the potential to make a great contribution to the flow of tourism to Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular. Since March 2022, all Vietnam destinations are open, no self-isolation is required, and all regulations for COVID-19 testing required before entering will be suspended. to international visitors, and the government has reinstated its pre-COVID-19 visa policies. Thus, Ho Chi Minh City has become the ideal destination for Bleisure travellers in Vietnam. In September 2022, Ho Chi Minh City named the “Asia’s leading business travel destination” by World Travel Awards, 2 consecutive years for being “Asia’s Best MICE Destination” by World MICE Awards.

Ho Chi Minh City Delegation is led by Mrs Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa – Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, together with Ms Nguyen Cam Tu – Director of Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center, officials of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and City Tourism Promotion Center, Vietnam Airlines, Saigontourist Group, Vietravel Group, SACO Travel, TSTourist NovaTravel, Wink Hotel, Capella Cruise, Anatara Phan Thiet Resort, Silk Path Hotels and many more.

At Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Booth located at H55, international buyers and trade visitors will experience a variety of activities: the ribbon-cutting ceremony; meeting with Vietnam Airlines in Singapore; meeting with Traveloka; meeting between international sellers and buyers through the pre-appointment system… providing the latest tourism information; distributing many publications and gifts from Ho Chi Minh City; enjoy performances of ethnic musical instruments, especially sculpting “tò he” – a traditional toy for children in Vietnam which is made from glutinous rice powder in form of edible figurine and painting on conical hats. The VietnamHo Chi Minh City booth has showcased and introduced new tourism products and services, introducing about 5-star hotels, cuisine, typical restaurants, 1-day experience tours by yacht, helicopter…;

Within the framework of the program, the Department of Tourism had a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore to find out effective solutions to promote VietnamHo Chi Minh City tourism to attract Singaporeans and expats who are working in Singapore.

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism was delighted to count on strong partners: Vietnam Airlines as Official Airlines; Traveloka, Trip.com and PRNewswire as Official Media Partners.

#VibrantHCMC #ITB2022 #WelcometoHoChiMinhCity #VibrantHoChiMinhCity

#HoChiMinhCity #VisitHoChiMinhCity #HelloHoChiMinhCity #ILoveHoChiMinhCity

SOURCE Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center

