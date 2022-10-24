KEENON Debuts Cutting-Edge Robotics Solutions at Foodservice Australia 2022

SYDNEY, Oct, 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — KEENON Robotics, (“KEENON”), a leading global AI company focusing on indoor intelligent service robots, showcased its service and sanitation robotic solutions at the 2022 Foodservice Australia Sydney held from October 23 to 25, debuting its latest floating tray developed for the DINERBOT T8.

Foodservice Australia is a leading food industry trade show for cafes, restaurants, caterers and food retailers, and a unique platform to reach and connect with existing and potential partners. More than 450 exhibitors participated in this year’s event to showcase their latest food, drink and equipment.

“We are excited to join Foodservice Australia to present our robotic solutions, connect, and build strong relationships with customers from the food and hospitality industry,” said Derren Wong, Head of Sales, Australia, KEENON Robotics.

“KEENON offers a wide range of products and automation solutions to meet various business needs, and as the food and hospitality industry is recovering and thriving, we hope our robots can help local businesses in their daily customer-facing operations and improve the efficiency and productivity of their food services.”

KEENON’s robots are equipped with a self-developed, fully autonomous positioning and navigation system, coupled with highly sensitive perception and obstacle avoidance technologies with auto-charging function that can readily adapt in complex real-world application scenarios to provide safe, reliable and efficient services. The robots showcased in the event include the DINERBOT, GUIDERBOT and Disinfection Robot. Their functions and use cases are as follows:

DINERBOT : A tray-serving food runner robot series featuring T5, T6 and T8 to assist waiters in swiftly serving and returning used plates, allowing for an increased focus on customer service while reducing the risk of injuries, and greatly boosts overall efficiency while delivering consistent service level.

: A tray-serving food runner robot series featuring T5, T6 and T8 to assist waiters in swiftly serving and returning used plates, allowing for an increased focus on customer service while reducing the risk of injuries, and greatly boosts overall efficiency while delivering consistent service level. BUTLERBOT : A robot to redefine hotel guest’s experience. BUTLERBOT W3 is a delivery robot that can take the elevator and deliver room service to any floor at any time of the day or night to ensure privacy, safety, and efficiency.

GUIDERBOT : Designed to greet visitors and help direct people to their seats, the GUIDERBOT G2 provides an efficient and delightful experience, and features two HD digital displays that can be used for advertising.

: Designed to greet visitors and help direct people to their seats, the GUIDERBOT G2 provides an efficient and delightful experience, and features two HD digital displays that can be used for advertising. Disinfection Robot: The robot M2 is equipped with professional disinfection lights and sprayers that will kill both surface and airborne bacteria or viruses efficiently to maintain cleanliness in public spaces.

In addition to the DINERBOT T8, a new floating tray for this model is also on display for the first time in Australia. The tray consists of a removable anti-pouring frame and a base with a notch that is oriented in the same direction as the robot tray notch. It’s designed to be installed on the robot’s top tray to ensure stability and balance and reduce the risk of spilling when delivering drinks.

KEENON also offers KEENON ON-care, a premium after-sales service program providing one-stop repair and maintenance services to global customers.

About KEENON Robotics

Founded in 2010, KEENON ROBOTICS offers intelligent, reliable, and convenient solutions for various scenarios including restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, supermarkets, and factories. In September 2021, KEENON completed a $200M Series D financing led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2), marking the largest funding ever received by a service robot company. KEENON robots have been deployed in more than 60 countries.

SOURCE KEENON Robotics