AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

3D Innovareef: Sculpture to Restore Thai Marine Ecosystem

PRNewswire October 25, 2022

BANGKOK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Chula Veterinary Medical Aquatic Animal Research Center of Excellence (VMARCE)’s Innovareef to accelerate recovery of the coral reefs, promote ecotourism, and monitor marine environment health has won the National Innovation Awards (NIAWARDS) 2020 for Product and Service Design. 

The previous generations of artificial reefs created visual pollution and were largely ineffective.  Therefore, a Chula research team, led by Associate Professor Dr. Nantarika Chansue, Director of VMARCE and Head of Ornamental Aquatic Animal and Aquatic Animals for Conservation Research Unit (OAAC), Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University, have endeavored to create lifelike artificial reefs with good tidal forces resistance to promote settlement of planula, generate habitats for marine species, and help accelerate the recovery of coral reefs.

Innovareefs have the following advantages over other artificial reefs:

1.      Coral nutrient coating with calcium and phosphate that corals need in order to thrive.  Data shows faster growth of planula by approximately three to four centimeters a year.

2.      Biomimicry accommodates the settlement of planula and serves as marine life habitat.

3.      Resistance to tidal forces with a hydrodynamic design.

4.      Global warming monitoring smart station with fitted probes that can monitor the marine environment, e.g., water temperature, tidal forces, and potential of Hydrogen (pH).

5.      Winning Design made with the cement of close pH to seawater, Innovareef is easy to transport, assemble/disassemble with its lightweight Lego block design. The production cost is also as low as THB 26,000 per unit.

Thai Innovareef: A New Paradise for Divers

Innovareefs can be developed into ecotourism attractions for both local and foreign amateur divers, snorkelers, and sea walkers to generate income for the country.

The Future: Next Generations of Innovareef

The team plans to lower the production cost and enhance the design based on the prevalent marine species in the area.  They are also working with Chula Engineering in applying nanotechnology to protect the Innovareef against global warming effects. 

For more information, please contact VMARCE Tel: +66 (0) 2251 8887, +66 (0) 2218 9510. Email: [email protected].

For the full release and more images, please visit: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/89180/ 

 

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.