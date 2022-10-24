AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Creating Parallel Space for Young People, OMODA has Arrived in Australia

PRNewswire October 24, 2022

CANBERRA, Australia, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Chery has conducted a direct connection activity on Chery with media, attracting the extensive attention of global markets. Furthermore, for users in Australia and New Zealand, it is excited to know that the OMODA prototype has arrived in Port Kembla, New South Wales, which means that users in Australia and New Zealand will take the lead in getting close contact with OMODA.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HP2hrybcFuw

As OMODA 5 is the first global vehicle of the OMODA series, its unique design and futuristic sense of brand concept have brought an advanced travel experience for global young people. In addition, “CROSS” has been found by the OMODA team to be the latest popular lifestyle for young people. The “CROSS” of identities and roles for people occurs not only among different scenarios, but also often in virtual and real world, which corresponds to the concept of parallel universe in physics, thus providing living space for different versions of “us”. Therefore, in order to bring another parallel universe vehicle to the present world, develop advanced design and future technology to young users, break the order of the real world, and foresee the future in advance, OMODA came into being to create a sense of advanced technology and belonging for the new generation with its own characteristics.

Notably, OMODA integrates the advantages of multiple automobile categories and brings more joyful driving experience by virtue of cross-platform or cross-functional development. Focusing on creating a “CROSS OVER” style SUV in design, the OMODA R&D team has put forward the design concept of “Art in motion” creatively, and created the most attractive design with a sense of future and technology by force of the sliding back styling of coupe-like SUV, thus responding to the young personality proposition.

At present, Chery is looking for like-minded friends and KOLs to reach cooperation so as to facilitate the new generation of Australians to realize their dreams. Partners who are interested with it can contact Chery’s Australian official email: [email protected]. 

SOURCE Chery

