2022 Women|Future Conference Keynote Announced: Dream Big & Chase It

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Stevie Awards announce that Rashmi Verma, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion at HUGO BOSS will be the 2022 Opening Keynote Speaker for the 2022 Women|Future Conference. The Opening Keynote will take place Tuesday, November 8, at 12:00 pm ET, followed by a live Q&A with attendees.

The 5th annual Women|Future Conference brings together hundreds of ambitious, forward-thinking women across industries and career stages to connect and discuss key issues that impact their industries, careers, and lives.

HUGO BOSS is one of the leading companies in the premium segment of the global apparel market, employing 13,800 individuals representing 112 nationalities. As the Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Rashmi develops creative methods to increase team engagement while establishing an inclusive culture across the company globally.

Rashmi’s life and career have spanned continents. She grew up in India in a conventional family yet managed to excel in the tech industry. She started her career working for General Electric (GE) where she led and drove multiple high-profile strategy projects within various GE businesses. Rashmi paused her career around 2008 to focus on raising her son. The family moved to Germany soon after, and Rashmi navigated the difficult task of raising her child in a strange country with a drastically different culture and language.

Rashmi spent the next 10 years at SAP, a German multinational software company, serving in multiple positions of increasingly higher levels of responsibility. During this time, she expanded her personal and professional networks in Germany and pivoted to her current role at HUGO BOSS.

But being a mother and holding a high-level role at a global fashion giant were not enough; Rashmi also launched her own business recently. YogaDaan is a charitable organization that offers yoga classes to raise money for a school for the underprivileged and differently abled children in India.

In her Women|Future Conference Keynote, “Dream Big & Chase It,” Rashmi will share how she navigated these work and life challenges, including managing cultural differences and experiences, and ways to carve out possibilities and dreams along the way. The session aims to inspire attendees to dream big and show them how to chase those dreams wholeheartedly.

Keeping with the tradition of past Stevie® Award winners keynoting the conference, HUGO BOSS is a multiple-time Stevie winner in the Stevie Awards® for Great Employers for COVID Response and HR Achievement in 2019 and 2020. The organization also won three Gold Stevies in the 2021 German Stevie® Awards.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE 2022 WOMEN|FUTURE CONFERENCE

Hundreds of ambitious women business leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives from around the world will be tuning in to the fifth annual Women|Future Conference November 8-10, 2022. The Women|Future Conference is a professional and personal development, learning, networking, and mentorship conference hosted by The Stevie® Awards.

The agenda features over 20 panels, workshops, and breakout sessions hosted by 70+ women CEOs, founders, small business owners, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, coaches, and executives from organizations such as Accenture, Goldman Sachs, Hilton, IBM, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Nestle, T-Mobile, and others.

Below is a partial list of the 2022 Women|Future Conference panels, sessions, and workshops.

Building Your Community of Mentors

Cultivating an Inclusive Workplace: How Diversity Creates Opportunity

FearLESS: Facing Adversity

Find Your Voice: Insider Secrets from Seasoned Speakers

Legal Tips For Your Trade

Generational Work Styles: Understanding the Old and the New

Silencing Self Doubt: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome

Strategic Storytelling: Advertising and PR Tactics for Your Business

The Next Generation of Tech

The Ever-changing World of Social Media

The Evolution of Connection: In-person vs Virtual Networking

The Snowball Effect: How Women-Led Businesses Create an Impact

Think Like an Investor: How to Get the Funding You Deserve

Turning Passion into Profit

…and more

