  • new product

THE FIRST WESTIN IN UBUD WELCOMES TRAVELERS TO A SERENE WELLNESS ESCAPE.

PRNewswire October 26, 2022

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Known as a brand wellness-focused, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali invites guest taking comfort and wellness to the next level through the brand’s Six Pillars of Well-being unveils The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali the brand’s first hotel in Ubud area. This resort features 120 contemporary guestrooms, suites and villas, each equipped with the Heavenly® Bed includes Lavender Balms as a bedside amenity and Heavenly® Bath will deliver total relaxation.

Numerous dining options including the all-day dining venue Tabia, which offers international cuisine and local specialties, set within an expansive indoor-and-outdoor space offer a selection of healthy dishes from Westin’s Eat Well menu. Tall Trees offers a splendid dining experience complemented with an unrivaled view of the river and tropical forest. Tasty light bites, refreshing cocktails and drinks are available at The Lobby Bar that is set in a full bar concept with a smart design.

A reflection of our commitment to wellness, Heavenly Spa by WestinTM  offers uplifting wellness programs that focus on holistic health to replenish your mind and body. The relaxing spa facilities feature five treatment rooms as well as four outdoor spa pavilions overlooking the natural scenery, plus a jacuzzi and steam room. There is also an open-air pavilion with stunning views of the surrounding landscape for early-risers to partake in morning yoga and meditation classes.

Guests looking to stay fit while traveling can make use of the 24/7 Westin WORKOUT® Fitness Studio or run like local with RunWESTIN™ . Kids can splash around the nearby children’s pool which features a miniature waterfall to blend in with the natural surroundings and is situated next to the Westin Family Kids Club where adventurous activities and guided, interactive programming await young guests.

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali is also a convenient choice for meetings and special events with two flexible meeting rooms that situated at the main hotel entrance for convenient access. When combined, the two connecting Chakra and Prana meeting rooms encompass a total of 160 sqm.

In addition to relaxing at the resort, guests can visit the center of Ubud within a short driving distance from the resort such as Ubud Monkey Forest, Ubud Royal Palace, Ubud Art Market or Tegalalang and many more.

For reservations, please visit www.westinubud.com or call to +62 361 301 8989.

SOURCE The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

