AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

ESKIMO JOE’S KAV TEMPERLEY HEADLINES NEW MUSIC NFT PLATFORM

PRNewswire October 25, 2022

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Australian rock royalty Kav Temperley teams with Web3 music platform Ocean Floor Music for his first-ever NFT (Non Fungible Token) release.

“I’ve always been really excited by the idea of where music can go outside the traditional album format,” Temperley says.

“The amazing crew at Ocean Floor Music have inspired me to go into the world of NFTs and Web3.”

Temperley headlines stage one of Ocean Floor Music’s bigger ecosystem – an NFT marketplace where users can create, sell and buy NFTs with bespoke fan rewards. At launch the platform will feature a hybrid mix of emerging artists including breakout WA acts Slumberjack and Alter Boy.

Also featured are independent artists with successful NFT drops behind them like LA singer/songwriter TK, Queensland’s fuzz-filled High Tropics and New Zealand’s Diaz Grimm, the world’s first indigenous avatar rapper.

Temperley wrote an original song and then re-wrote the same song seven different ways in seven different keys to create his audio and visual animated NFTs, called ‘Love in the key of A,B,C,D,E,F,G’.

“They all present as a deck of animated playing cards, and I see this collection as a Web3 extension of my sophomore solo album, ‘Machines of Love & Grace’.

Ocean Floor Music’s marketplace will be the first product release of the suite it’s building, which also includes a metaverse that enables real-time music performance between remote collaborators, and a crowdfunding platform for artists to fund projects and collaborate with industry professionals.

The marketplace supports both crypto and card payments and allows artists to join the platform to set up profiles and mint their own NFTs, which can have utility or exclusive rewards attached to them.

Founded by Clint Arthur and Sam Cutri, Ocean Floor Music recently announced legendary DJ Carl Cox as its music advisor.

“By harnessing the power of NFTs in Web3 we’re creating a new space where artists can earn an extra income stream and fund their projects in a unique way, opening the door wider for the next wave of creativity and collaboration,” Cutri says.

The marketplace launches in late November and is supported by an event at Oshi Gallery in Melbourne, where Temperley will perform.

For full details and early access head to oceanfloor.io/earlyaccess

SOURCE Ocean Floor Music

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.