ESKIMO JOE’S KAV TEMPERLEY HEADLINES NEW MUSIC NFT PLATFORM

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Australian rock royalty Kav Temperley teams with Web3 music platform Ocean Floor Music for his first-ever NFT (Non Fungible Token) release.

“I’ve always been really excited by the idea of where music can go outside the traditional album format,” Temperley says.

“The amazing crew at Ocean Floor Music have inspired me to go into the world of NFTs and Web3.”

Temperley headlines stage one of Ocean Floor Music’s bigger ecosystem – an NFT marketplace where users can create, sell and buy NFTs with bespoke fan rewards. At launch the platform will feature a hybrid mix of emerging artists including breakout WA acts Slumberjack and Alter Boy.

Also featured are independent artists with successful NFT drops behind them like LA singer/songwriter TK, Queensland’s fuzz-filled High Tropics and New Zealand’s Diaz Grimm, the world’s first indigenous avatar rapper.

Temperley wrote an original song and then re-wrote the same song seven different ways in seven different keys to create his audio and visual animated NFTs, called ‘Love in the key of A,B,C,D,E,F,G’.

“They all present as a deck of animated playing cards, and I see this collection as a Web3 extension of my sophomore solo album, ‘Machines of Love & Grace’.

Ocean Floor Music’s marketplace will be the first product release of the suite it’s building, which also includes a metaverse that enables real-time music performance between remote collaborators, and a crowdfunding platform for artists to fund projects and collaborate with industry professionals.

The marketplace supports both crypto and card payments and allows artists to join the platform to set up profiles and mint their own NFTs, which can have utility or exclusive rewards attached to them.

Founded by Clint Arthur and Sam Cutri, Ocean Floor Music recently announced legendary DJ Carl Cox as its music advisor.

“By harnessing the power of NFTs in Web3 we’re creating a new space where artists can earn an extra income stream and fund their projects in a unique way, opening the door wider for the next wave of creativity and collaboration,” Cutri says.

The marketplace launches in late November and is supported by an event at Oshi Gallery in Melbourne, where Temperley will perform.

For full details and early access head to oceanfloor.io/earlyaccess

