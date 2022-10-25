AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

OPTRUST RELEASES ENHANCED CLIMATE CHANGE STRATEGY

PRNewswire October 26, 2022

Strategy includes action plan to achieve net-zero portfolio by 2050 

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today OPTrust released its enhanced climate change strategy. The strategy outlines how OPTrust will manage risks and opportunities from a transitioning economy and declares OPTrust’s ambition to align its portfolio with the global path towards net-zero emissions by 2050. 

“As the world grapples with the growing challenge of climate change, investing sustainably for the long-term health of our pension plan demands addressing climate sustainability,” said Peter Lindley, President and Chief Executive Officer at OPTrust. “Our climate change strategy commits to a net-zero portfolio by 2050 and to building the foundation that enables us to embed climate considerations into the way we invest.”

OPTrust aims to achieve a net-zero portfolio by 2050, based on the expectation that global progress and momentum continues towards achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions over that timeframe. The enhanced strategy is built on four pillars designed to integrate climate considerations across OPTrust’s investment portfolio and operations: investment strategy and selection, asset management, portfolio analytics, and advocacy and disclosure. 

2022-23 priorities include:

  • Updating climate scenarios and examining implications to OPTrust’s investment approach, including continuing to advance its pioneering research into the impact of climate on pension assets and liabilities.
  • Collecting baseline data on climate metrics for OPTrust’s portfolio and establishing a framework to set appropriate, relevant targets.
  • Launching climate due diligence frameworks for use by investment teams across all asset classes.
  • Implementing stewardship plans to advance the transition of high-risk assets.
  • Continuing to join global peers in advocating for progress on climate policies.
  • Continuing to report on our progress, including through our annual Funded Status Report and Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

“Our climate change strategy outlines a clear ambition and approach to align our portfolio with the global path to net zero,” said James Davis, Chief Investment Officer at OPTrust. “As a long-term investor, we aim to understand and mitigate emerging risks, including from climate change, as well as recognize and harness opportunities that come along with the transition to a greener economy. With this climate change strategy in place, we will continue to focus on enhancing our portfolio’s resiliency across asset classes now and into the future.”

READ MORE

ABOUT OPTRUST

With net assets of over $25 billion, OPTrust invests and manages one of Canada’s largest pension funds and administers the OPSEU Pension Plan (including OPTrust Select), a defined benefit plan with over 100,000 members. OPTrust is a global investor in a broad range of asset classes including Canadian and foreign equities, fixed income, real estate, infrastructure and private markets, and has a team of highly experienced investment professionals located in Toronto, London and Sydney.

MEDIA CONTACT: Claire Prashaw, OPTrust, Director, Public Affairs, 1- 416-681-3617, [email protected]

SOURCE OPTrust

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.