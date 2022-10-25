AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

A NordLayer expert explains data breaches: reasons, costs, an preventive measures

PRNewswire October 26, 2022

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — After Optus suffered a major breach of 10M customers’ sensitive information, followed by an incident at rival, Telstra, which saw exposure of 30,000 workers’ data, Australia is changing its data protection legislation.

No company is immune to data breaches
“Huge corporations can afford significant budgets for IT security,” says Martynas Paškauskas, head of development at NordLayer. “And still, they fall victim to cyberattacks that cost them millions. The smaller the company is and the less it company can afford to invest in a protection system, the easier it is for a cybercriminal to get ahold of a company’s data.”

How data breaches happen
Statistically, every second of 2022, two internet users have their data leaked. “Social engineering is a common technique,” explains Paškauskas. “Once a hacker persuades an employee to grant access to internal systems, little can be done to stop them. Often it’s enough for an employee to click on a link or attached document. The technique is based on exploiting normal human weaknesses, and we should not underrate how persuasive modern cybercriminals have become.”

“Other things that criminals can exploit include vulnerabilities in software, exposure of internal network, or weak passwords. Remote work and lack of cybersecurity supervision are the important contributing factors here.”

What are the costs?
“Millions” in costs is not an exaggeration. The total global cost of one data breach currently averages $4.35M.

This price includes identifying a breach and its scale, containing it, ensuring further protection of the victim’s data, practically renewing all infrastructure,” Paškauskas says. “In times of economic hardship, many companies will be tempted to cut costs on preventive cybersecurity measures, but they shouldn’t forget that one breach might cost them significantly more, and this price will only increase.”

How to prevent a data breach
“The most advanced solutions for business protection use the zero-trust model, meaning literally: never trust anyone, and always verify who you let inside,” says Paškauskas. “It might at first sound like a lot of work for businesses, but modern automated systems are capable of guarding your business’ data 24/7 without involving an irrational number of resources or relying on the human factor. Adopting such a system and regular employee security training will minimize the possibility of a breach happening to your company.”

NordLayer is an adaptive network-access security solution for businesses. More information: www.nordlayer.com

 

SOURCE NordLayer

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.