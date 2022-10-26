AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Dusit Hotels and Resorts launches limited-time offer featuring exceptional value on stays through March 2023

PRNewswire October 26, 2022

BANGKOK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Dusit Hotels and Resorts is celebrating the continued return of global travel by launching a limited-time offer on memorable stays at its properties in Thailand, the Maldives, the Philippines, Vietnam, the Middle East, and beyond.

Called ‘Live Life with Dusit,’ the package includes up to 25% off Dusit’s Best Available Rate (room only or room with breakfast) plus guaranteed late check-out. Members of Dusit’s loyalty programme, Dusit Gold, enjoy more exclusive privileges.

Guests at Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide can also expect to benefit from a wide range of memorable and meaningful experiences created in line with the four new pillars of Dusit Graciousness – Service (personalised and gracious), Well-Being (delivering wellness experiences beyond the spa), Locality (uniquely linking guests with the local community), and Sustainability (social, economic, and environmental).

From sound bath sessions on the sands at Dusit Thani Hua Hin, to local crafts workshops at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, creative feasts at ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, village tours at Dusit Thani Guam Resort, diving with manta rays at Dusit Thani Maldives, and canyon ziplining at dusitD2 Naseem Resort Jabal Akhdar, Oman, each Dusit property uniquely embraces its location to ensure guests can enjoy the best of the destination in utmost convenience and comfort while enjoying activities that add value to every stay.

Live Life with Dusit is available for booking from 25 October –3 November 2022 for stay dates through 31 March 2023 at www.dusit.com/livelife.

Guests can instantly unlock more privileges and exclusive discounts by signing up for Dusit’s guest recognition programme, Dusit Gold, at www.dusit.com/signup

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of six brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 16 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International’s diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit www.dusit-international.com

 

 

SOURCE Dusit International

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.