AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

THE WINNERS OF THE 8TH ANNUAL ACI EXCELLENCE IN CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION AWARDS

PRNewswire October 26, 2022

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 26, 2022  /PRNewswire/ — The eighth annual ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards showcased dozens of innovative concrete projects from around the world.

The “Overall Excellence” award was presented to Chau Chak Wing Museum, located in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The winning concrete project also received first place in the mid-rise structures category at the ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards during the ACI Concrete Convention on Monday, October 24, 2022.

The Chau Chak Wing Museum at The University of Sydney is the culmination of many years of strategic planning that consolidates the University’s Nicholson, Macleay, Power, and University Art collections and showcases some of Australia’s most significant artistic, scientific, and archaeological artifacts. With a specified design life of more than 100 years, the aspiration for the Museum was to be as highly regarded as the iconic Great Hall and Quadrangle, the symbolic and ceremonial heart of the University. The construction of the museum involved bulk excavation, construction of a six–level building (including a plant level and two basement levels) with 7740 m2 (83,300 ft2) of gross floor area.

“What makes this project particularly noteworthy is its commitment to sustainability and its focus on constructability,” stated Overall Excellence judge Emily Guglielmo. “All this while meeting the demanding architectural vision. This project represents a model for concrete design and construction that we should all strive to achieve.”

The awards were created to honor the visions of the most creative projects in the concrete industry, while providing a platform to recognize concrete innovation, technology, and excellence across the globe. To be eligible for participation in the ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards, projects need to be nominated by an ACI Chapter, International Partner, or selected through self-nomination.

In addition to the highest honor, the “Overall Excellence” award, which was presented to the Chau Chak Wing Museum, additional projects recognized during the ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards include:

  • Repair & Restoration
    • 1st Place:  The Corniche Kennedy, in Marseille, France.
    • 2nd Place: Mercato di Corso Sardegna, in Genova, Italy.
  • Decorative Concrete
    • 1st Place:  Aquatic Gallery, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.
    • 2nd Place: Hollywood Park NFL Media Building, in Inglewood, CA, USA.
  • Low-Rise Structures
    • 1st Place:  Chai Château Haut-Bailly Winery, in Léognan, Gironde, France.
    • 2nd Place: Brossard Aquatic Complex, in Brossard, QC, Canada.
  • Mid-Rise Structures
    • 1st Place:  Chau Chak Wing Museum, in Sydney, NSW, Australia.
    • 2nd Place: Denver Water Operations Complex – Administration Building, in Denver, CO, USA.
  • High-Rise Structures
    • 1st Place:  100 Above the Park, in St. Louis, MO, USA.
    • 2nd Place: Faria Lima Plaza, in São Paulo, Brazil.
  • Infrastructure
    • 1st Place:  SCG-CPAC Ultra-High-Performance Concrete Bridge, Bang Sue, Bangkok, Thailand.
    • 2nd Place: Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge, in New Ross, Wexford, Ireland.
  • Flatwork
    • 1st Place:  MSPT Proving Ground Facility and Test Track, in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, India.
    • 2nd Place: SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, CA, USA.

The winning project details can be found at ACIExcellence.org. Entries for the 2023 ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards are being accepted now through April 30, 2023. 

You can also vote for the 2022 People’s Choice Award – an audience-driven award for the ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards. Beginning October 24 and ending November 30, 2022, participants can judge and vote for their favorite concrete project entered in this year’s ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards. Following the completion of the voting period on November 30, the American Concrete Institute will announce the winning project of the People’s Choice Award on ACI’s official social media pages.

VOTE NOW

For more information, contact:

Jose Carrasco
Marketing
248-848-3160
[email protected]

Always advancing – The American Concrete Institute is a leading global authority for the development, dissemination, and adoption of its consensus-based standards, technical resources, and educational, training, & certification programs. Founded in 1904, ACI is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA, with a regional office in Dubai, UAE, and resource centers in Southern California and Chicago/Midwest. Visit concrete.org for additional information.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811159/American_Concrete_Institute_Logo.jpg

SOURCE American Concrete Institute

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.