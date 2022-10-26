AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Carrara Capital Chooses SS&C for Inaugural Fund Launch

PRNewswire October 26, 2022

Australia’s specialist alternatives manager will leverage SS&C GlobeOp for Carrara Global Opportunities Fund

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Carrara Capital has appointed SS&C GlobeOp as its fund administrator for its recently-launched multi-strategy fund.

SS&C Technologies

Carrara Capital will use SS&C GlobeOp’s extensive suite of hedge fund services, including fund administration, investor services (including AML), Australia tax management and FATCA/CRS Reporting. SS&C’s local team will oversee services for the Carrara Global Opportunities Fund, which launched earlier this year. The fund aims to generate consistent risk-adjusted returns investing across currencies, fixed income, global equities, credit and private opportunities. 

“We were looking for a top-tier global provider who could deliver a complete servicing solution to support our new fund,” said David Sokulsky, founder and CIO of Carrara Capital. “SS&C impressed us with knowledge of issues specific to Australian managers, its extensive capabilities, global expertise and hands-on support.”

“We are pleased to work with Carrara Capital to support operations of the Global Opportunities Fund,” said Ken Fullerton, Global Head of Hedge Fund Administration. “We are committed to supporting Australia’s alternative asset managers as they pursue onshore and offshore opportunities, leveraging SS&C’s global capabilities to support this growth industry.”

About Carrara Capital

Carrara Capital is an Australian-based investment management firm founded in 2022, by a highly experienced group of investment professionals, with a history of success in working across top-tier investment banks, wealth managers, accounting firms and fund managers.

The investment team is led by Dr. David Sokulsky, who has over 25 years of investment and financial markets experience across macro trading, portfolio management, asset allocation, hedge fund due diligence and risk management.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world’s largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692536/SSC_Logo.jpg 

 

SOURCE SS&C

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.