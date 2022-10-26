HUAWEI AppGallery draws large crowds at the Thailand Game Show with more than 160,000 attendees

BANGKOK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HUAWEI AppGallery celebrated the successful conclusion of its inaugural “Game On, Play On with AppGallery” participation at the Thailand Game Show (TGS) 2022 with an overwhelming crowd in attendance. From 21-23 October, over 100,000 gaming enthusiasts visited the booth to immerse themselves in the world of their favourite games, whilst enjoying fun game-themed parties, participating in thrilling tournaments, meeting their gaming idols and winning a myriad of prizes.

During the three-day event, Huawei and its gaming partners hosted over a dozen sensational activities and gave away over 20,000 prizes that included exclusive merchandise, such as Era of Conquest’s tote bags, pillows and calendars, ROX’s anniversary gift box and T-shirts, and Summoner Wars’ game figurines and game gift codes. 10 famous gamers including JUBJANG, EVA GAMER, SunnyVivii, JAY RAW and JASMINNIIIZ were also present to fire up the atmosphere with engagements with the audience.

Some of the most thrilling moments of the event were the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 5v5 tournament and the PUBG Mobile e-sports matches. In both competitions, fans teamed up with famous gamers PJY Gamer, Nontakan, Maser Gamer and zbing z to battle against each other, while being cheered on by a large crowd of gaming lovers.

The unveiling of a new social feature on Luna Mobile Game, where game players can hold a wedding and invite guests to bear witness to this beautiful event within the game, also brought great cheer. Game influencers Jai Raw and Jasminniiiz were invited up on stage for a virtual wedding ceremony, displaying affection via a virtual romantic bond.

All three days, which attracted 18,000 participants up on stage, ended with a bang at the Ragnarok X, PUBG and Summoners War night parties, where participants enjoyed cosplay showcases, dance performances and live band concerts.

“It was a thrilling and fun experience playing Mobile Legends: Bang Bang against Nontakan and teaming up with other enthusiastic gamers on stage. I practised playing MLBB regularly to be ready for the tournament and am thankful to AppGallery for giving me the opportunity to play this game live in front of an audience,” PJY Gamer.

The Huawei booth at TGS 2022 brought face-to-face interaction for fans, providing an offline platform for gaming communities to mingle and socialise beyond the virtual space. Once again, Huawei joined hands with leading game developers to bring an all-scenario experience by bridging the online-offline connection for fans and their favourite games.

“With Luna Mobile onboarded onto AppGallery, we’ve collaborated with Huawei to bring the best of our world to its fans’ mobile screens while offering an offline platform with exciting activities and real meet-ups for a more immersive experience. Together with Huawei, we are confident in providing players with a great gaming experience both online and offline,” said Zhang Yong Jun, Director of Luna Mobile.

As one of the world’s top 3 app markets, HUAWEI AppGallery offers comprehensive support to developers, providing rich tools, capabilities, resource support and full-stack solutions to facilitate the creation of great apps. With an accessible ecosystem, developers have abundant app resources to create premium content for a wide user base.

The party continues on AppGallery

During the event, gaming enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the long-awaited launches of Luna Mobile, Era of Conquest, and LongTu, which are now available on HUAWEI AppGallery. These titles joined an extensive list of popular games that also chose to join Huawei’s official app market for the elevated gaming experience that it offers to its users.

AppGallery will continue to partner with gaming developers to release new and high-quality games onto the platform, host exciting offline events and interaction opportunities for fans, as well as offer exclusive benefits to users such as exclusive merchandise, promotional campaigns and lucky draws.

HUAWEI AppGallery

AppGallery is the official app market on HUAWEI smartphones, featuring curated apps across a wide range of categories including games, education, lifestyle, and fashion. In addition, AppGallery users get access to a wide range of exclusive giveaways, rebates, coupons and VIP privileges.

