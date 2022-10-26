AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute physician led international workshop on cardiac arrhythmias

PRNewswire October 27, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The executive medical director of the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David’s Medical Center recently led Venice Arrhythmias 2022, a biennial international workshop on cardiac arrhythmias held in Venice, Italy from October 13 to October 15, 2022. As Venice Arrhythmias president, Andrea Natale, M.D., F.A.C.C., F.H.R.S., F.E.S.C., organized the programming for the event. More than 600 attendees from more than 40 countries participated.

Over three days, Dr. Natale presented live cases in pulsed field ablation and discussed innovative technologies and approaches for atrial fibrillation ablation. The event’s distinguished keynote speaker was Frank Biden, brother of President Joe Biden. He gave a lecture during the inaugural ceremony titled “The Future of Global Healthcare.”

“With the most internationally accredited experts of the cardiac arrhythmia community in one place, on the beautiful island of San Giorgio Maggiore, Venice is the epicenter of the latest advances and innovations in our industry,” Dr. Natale said. “I am honored to be affiliated with this prestigious conference and to represent TCAI and the world-class work of all of our physicians.” 

The workshop featured worldwide recognized leaders in the field of basic and clinical cardiac electrophysiology presenting the latest scientific advances and innovations. Attendees participated in a wide range of interactive and practical sessions, including debates, challenging clinical case presentations and discussions, as well as pre-recorded and live case sessions.

Venice Arrhythmias is endorsed by the International Scientific Societies operating in the cardiac electrophysiology and arrhythmology fields, such as the European Heart Rhythm Association of the European Society of Cardiology (EHRA-ESC) and the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS). It was also patronized by the Municipality and Province of Venice. Venice Arrhythmias was established in 1989, making it the longest-running and most successful electrophysiology conference in the world. 

For more information, visit VeniceArrhythmias.org.

Media Contacts: ECPR 
Matt Grilli or Kat Griffith 
[email protected] or [email protected]
(512) 797-4002 or (630) 800-9533

 

SOURCE Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center

