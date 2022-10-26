CNN’s ‘Inventing Tomorrow’ explores how developments in internet technology are transforming the future

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As society continues to integrate technology into every aspect of life, innovators are building new worlds online. On the next episode of ‘Inventing Tomorrow’, CNN International correspondent Blake Essig introduces the pioneers envisioning a decentralized internet, the minds behind a new realm of digital assets and the experts who help contextualize the past in order to understand what’s coming next.

First, the programme sits down with Sir Tim Berners-Lee, a computer scientist best known for inventing the World Wide Web, as well as blockchain expert Paul Brody, who discuss the development of the internet in 1989 and explain how it has evolved through various eras since. All this helps set the scene for the latest iteration of the internet: Web 3.0, also known as Web3, which hopes to give users control of their resources, content and data – effectively decentralizing the internet.

In an increasingly digital world, the things users own in online games have become a key part of their real-life identities. Essig hears from Yat Siu, founder of the Hong Kong-based app developer Animoca Brands, a company credited with popularizing play-to-earn games – or games which reward players with non-fungible tokens that have real world value. Siu explains how these games allow users to become shareholders rather than just consumers, therefore democratizing the future of the internet. CNN also learns how the gaming company Dapper Labs is using blockchain to build non-fungible tokens for the sports and entertainment world.

The process of digitization has been comparatively slow to hit the fashion world. One duo aims to change that by charting a new frontier for fashion through blockchain. Eliana Kuo and Lorenzo Albrighi are co-founders of the fashion tech company Lablaco. In the metaverses created by the company, users can enter as their own digital avatars and try on clothes as they would in the real-world. Their vision is to integrate blockchain technology into clothing and apparel – in essence digitizing what we wear in an interactive way.

Finally, brands are utilizing elements of emerging tech to manufacture the things we use every day. For Microsoft, this involves investing in the development of augmented reality through products such as the HoloLens 2, a mixed reality headset which blends the wearer’s real-world environment with a digital space. They’re partnering with manufacturers like automaker Toyota to integrate augmented reality into their manufacturing processes and training in the hopes of streamlining production to future proof their business.

Inventing Tomorrow trailer: https://bit.ly/3eZQmOq

Inventing Tomorrow images: https://bit.ly/3zckFIN

Inventing Tomorrow microsite: https://cnn.it/3EUG0Kr

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Sunday, 30th October at 12:30am, 11:00am, 6:00pm and 11:30pm HKT

About CNN International

CNN’s portfolio of news and information services is available in seven different languages across all major TV, digital and mobile platforms, reaching more than 475 million households around the globe. CNN International is the number one international TV news channel according to all major media surveys across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific region, and Latin America and has a US presence that includes CNNgo. CNN Digital is a leading network for online news, mobile news and social media. CNN is at the forefront of digital innovation and continues to invest heavily in expanding its digital global footprint, with a suite of award-winning digital properties and a range of strategic content partnerships, commercialised through a strong data-driven understanding of audience behaviours. CNN has won multiple prestigious awards around the world for its journalism. Around 1,000 hours of long-form series, documentaries and specials are produced every year by CNNI’s non-news programming division. CNN has 36 editorial offices and more than 1,100 affiliates worldwide through CNN Newsource. CNN International is a Warner Bros. Discovery company.

SOURCE CNN International