PTT Global Chemical Boosts Sustainability, To Install Solar Rooftop with TotalEnergies ENEOS

BANGKOK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TotalEnergies ENEOS will develop solar rooftop project for PTT Global Chemical (GC), a leading global chemical company to provide a total of 5.7 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) system to its facilities in Thailand.

With over 10,000 of solar panels installed, both PV systems will generate approximately 8,600 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable energy annually, realising significant cost savings for GC and reducing the company’s carbon footprint by about 4,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to planting more than 120,000 trees over the contract period.

Under the agreement, TotalEnergies ENEOS will install and operate the PV solar system while GC will pay for the electricity generated for 20 years, without taking any upfront investments.

Pornsak Mongkoltrirat, Executive Vice Precedent of Polymers Business Unit, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC) said, “According to the action plan, GC Group aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through Efficiency-driven, which is the adoption of sustainable principles by incorporating innovation and efficiency in our business practices with an aim towards resources usage reduction, energy sufficiency and clean energy usage. We believe the continuous commitment for sustainability and drive for innovation will help us deliver better products and reduce our impact on the environment throughout the supply chain, benefiting the world, our partners, and customers.”

Gavin Adda, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia said, “We are honoured to be trusted by PTT Global Chemical, a leading global chemical company to support their energy needs and meeting their environmental sustainability goals at the same time. TotalEnergies ENEOS provides its customers peace of mind from a technical, financial, and commercial perspective. We are committed to being a long-term energy partner for PTT Global Chemical to advance in their sustainable journey.”

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years.

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of June 2022, TotalEnergies’ gross renewable electricity generation capacity is 12 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world’s top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS operates over 20 solar power plants in Japan and are also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, and Vietnam. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS’ first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group’s envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group’s envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

About PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, or GC is Thailand’s largest integrated petrochemical and refining business and a leading corporation in Asia-Pacific region, both in size and wide range of products – from petrochemical to biochemical with the world’s number 1 bioplastics producer. We are the world number one in chemical sector in Dow Jones Sustainability indices for three consecutive years. Also, we have been rated at Leadership Level (A List) in water management and environmental management in climate change by CDP. Aligned with the Paris Agreement, we aim to reduce current CO2 emissions for 20 percent by 2030 on our journey towards achieving Net Zero by 2050.

