Moomoo Partners with Make-A-Wish to Enrich Lives of The Children in Need

PRNewswire October 26, 2022

SYDNEY, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The leading tech-driven financial services platform, moomoo, announced its partnership with Make-A-Wish International, the charity organization that helps fulfill the wishes of children who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. 

Moomoo and its parent company Futu Holdings (Nasdaq: FUTU) will share the power of wishes in the coming 12 months with their $200,000 donation, bringing joy and hope to eligible children from Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, USA and Australia.

Futu Holdings Senior Partner and Senior Vice President Robin Xu said, “This is a great honor for moomoo and Futu to collaborate with Make-A-Wish, helping children with critical illnesses realize their life-changing wishes. We sincerely hope our Wish Children and their families can feel the support and care from society through this collaboration, overcome their anxieties and successfully combat the diseases.”

“As a Nasdaq-listed company, Futu holds a total of 51 licenses in various markets globally, and provides investment and wealth management services to almost 20 million users in over 200 countries and regions. Since inception, we have committed to diminishing entry barriers of financial markets for investors, transforming the investing experience with technological innovation, as well as empowering investors to realize their financial goals. While we are celebrating our memorable tenth anniversary, we would like to pass the goodwill on to the society and community. We will do the utmost to fulfill Futu and moomoo’s corporate social responsibility, catering to the needs of various communities.”

Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish® International said, “I am delighted that we are bringing our relationship with moomoo to the next level. At Make-A-Wish, our vision is to grant the wish of every eligible child. It is my sincere wish that we can continue our journey with moomoo so that we can go the extra mile for our Wish Children and collectively we can inspire new possibilities together!”

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, having granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 32,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.org

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a next-generation one-stop digital financial services platform created by Moomoo Technologies Inc., a fintech company based in Palo Alto, California.

Moomoo integrates trading, market data, and social networking with advanced features, such as AI-powered analytics and anomaly detection functions. It supports free online account-opening and provides access to trade stocks and ETFs in multiple global markets such as the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Australia. Moomoo and its brand affiliates also offer rich investor education content and an interactive online community with over 18 million users in more than 200 countries globally.

Moomoo’s parent company is the Nasdaq-listed fintech company Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu”), which is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR. Futu’s subsidiary is also one of the largest brokerages in Hong Kong SAR. On March 8, 2019, Futu was listed on Nasdaq (stock symbol: FUTU).

For more information, please visit moomoo’s official website at www.moomoo.com.

SOURCE Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte Ltd.

