TotalEnergies reaches 500 MW of onsite B2B Solar Distributed Generation for the self-consumption of its Customers Worldwide

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TotalEnergies announced 2 days ago it reached the milestone of 500 MW of onsite B2B solar distributed generation in operation. More than 300 sites of its industrial and commercial customers have been equipped with solar panels in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the United States.

TotalEnergies sells to its B2B customers green electricity produced directly on their sites through long-term onsite Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). It develops, finances, builds and operates the solar installations on these roofs, carports, as well as on available industrial land.

These solar solutions enable companies to produce clean energy directly at their sites – benefitting from significant savings on their current cost of electricity and reducing their carbon footprints.

“We are delighted to have reached 500 MW of onsite B2B distributed solar capacity worldwide. Thanks to our expertise in this market segment, we provide concrete and competitive solutions to our B2B customers to help them reach their sustainability goals and reduce their energy costs. With a footprint spanning 30 countries worldwide in the Distributed Generation business, we expect to speed up our growth and expand our portfolio in operation to one gigawatt by 2023.” said Matthieu Langeron, VP Solar Distributed Generation at TotalEnergies.

In Asia Pacific, this milestone was celebrated with the launch of commercial operations at Vinamilk, which is one of the largest dairy companies in Vietnam. In October, TotalEnergies completed construction and powered up on a 4.8MWp rooftop solar project, helping to cut costs and carbon for Vinamilk’s production facilities.

“The installation of solar panels in Vinamilk factories and dairy farms is part of Vinamilk solution for green and renewable energy, which in line with Vinamilk sustainable development strategy in order to contribute to the global fight against climate change. Vinamilk aims to fulfill its commitment of achieving zero-carbon in 2050 to participate in realising the country’s ‘Net-Zero’ commitment, which is outlined by Vietnam Prime Minister at COP26. For this purpose, we are taking necessary measurements including partnering with major energy players like TotalEnergies to tackle the challenges that we are currently facing.” said Mai Kieu Lien, CEO at Vinamilk.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies with a global portfolio of 3 GW of solar distributed generation under development, under construction or in operation.

About TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation in Asia

TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is a major international provider of fully integrated distributed solar energy solutions, including solar-powered rooftops, carport and ground-mounted solar power plants, with a portfolio of over 800 MW of projects in construction and operation worldwide. In Asia, TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is one of the largest and fastest players in renewable energy distributed generation in the region for commercial and industrial customers, with a portfolio of over 600 MW of projects in development and operation across 9 countries. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of June 2022, TotalEnergies’ gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity is close to 12 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world’s top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About Vinamilk:

Founded in 1976, Vinamilk is the leading dairy company in Vietnam which is listed among the Top 40 largest dairy company in the world by revenue (rank 36) and the 6th largest dairy brand in the world with a brand value of US$2.8 billion. Vinamilk currently manages 17 factories, 15 dairy farms in Vietnam and overseas, providing more than 250 types of products, and has exported to 57 countries and territories globally. Vinamilk has now expanded its scale to 46 subordinate units in Vietnam and Laos, Cambodia, Philippines, USA, New Zealand.

