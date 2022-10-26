AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ACE Money Transfer and Bank AL Habib Join Hands to Provide Secure and Free Money Transfers to Pakistan

PRNewswire October 27, 2022

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ACE Money Transfer, a leading UK-based international remittance service provider, and Bank AL Habib, one of the largest banking networks across Pakistan, in line with Pakistan Remittance Initiative’s (PRI) vision, have ramped efforts to promote legal channels of remittances by offering free, easy, faster, and secure transfers.

An awareness campaign, including 950 buses, 100 roadside posters and 25 underground stations across the UK, is ongoing, educating expats on the kerb market’s downsides that lead to risky and undocumented transfers.

Mr Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer, said, “Expats sending remittances consider many factors, but transfer cost, exchange rates, speed, and security are a few primary concerns. With Bank AL Habib’s vast network and our state-of-the-art technology, we can address them all and offer an experience our customers love.”

Mr Aun Ali, Group Head – Business of Bank AL Habib, commented, “This affiliation will help both organisations serve Pakistani expatriates for instant and secure transactions. Bank AL Habib keeps playing a vital role in routing remittances through official channels and in providing our services in collaboration with ACE Money Transfer.”

ABOUT ACE MONEY TRANSFER

ACE Money Transfer (registered name ‘Aftab Currency Exchange Limited’), based out of Manchester, UK, is a growing remittance provider. It offers impeccable online money transfer services to millions of expatriates with an extensive network of 375,000+ locations spread across 100+ countries worldwide.

ABOUT BANK AL HABIB

Dawood Habib Group, the sponsor of Bank AL Habib Limited, has a long track record in banking that dates back to the 1920s. The Group was among the founder members of Habib Bank Limited and played a major role in meeting Pakistan’s financial and banking needs. It was nationalised along with other Banks in Pakistan on January 1, 1974.

Bank AL Habib was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in October 1991 and started banking operations in 1992. It is now one of the leading banks in Pakistan, known for its high level of customer service. It has a strong network of over 1050 branches and sub-branches in 433 cities across the country, including a wholesale branch in Bahrain and Malaysia and representative offices in China, UAE, Turkey and Kenya.

Media Contact:
[email protected]
+44 161 3936 999

SOURCE ACE Money Transfer

