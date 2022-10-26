AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CATL’s all-scenario energy storage solutions take center stage at All Energy Australia

PRNewswire October 27, 2022

NINGDE, China, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, presents its top-notch all-scenario energy storage solutions at All Energy Australia, the largest and most anticipated clean energy event in Australia, which was held from October 26-27 at Melbourne, Australia.

Featuring long service life, high integration, and high degree of safety, EnerOne, CATL’s flagship outdoor liquid cooling battery system, is particularly eye-catching at its booth.

  • Equipped with 280 Ah LFP cells, EnerOne boasts a cycle life of up to 10,000 cycles, and supported by the integrated liquid cooling system, temperature difference among cells can be controlled within 3 degrees Celsius, a great improvement over industry average of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius, which also contributes to its long service life.
  • With a floor space of just 1.69 square meters, its compact structure takes up 35% less floor space compared to traditional air-cooling products, further reducing construction costs. It is also compatible with inverters with operating voltages ranging from 600 to 1,500 volts.
  • EnerOne has passed various critical tests on cell, module and rack level. It has obtained UL9540A test report, and in this test there’s no fire and no extra thermal propagation without the help from fire suppression system.

Moreover, EnerOne has completed Australian standards product compliance review report by GHD, one of the world’s leading professional services companies. CATL has become one of the first energy storage solutions providers whose products have completed the report.

Premier energy storage solutions to facilitate Australia’s energy transition

The Australian continent has the highest solar radiation per square meter of any continent. Australia has abundant solar power with high quality, which is one of Australia’s advantages in photovoltaic power generation. As the world moves toward carbon neutrality, Australia is ramping up clean energy transition by increasing the proportion of renewable energy power generation.

As a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, CATL has joined hands with partners on multiple battery energy storage projects in Australia, including the first major grid-connected battery energy storage system in Western Australia, the 250MWh battery energy storage project on Torrens Island in South Australia, and Australia’s currently largest privately funded grid-connected battery energy storage project, which is located in Victoria. At the same time, CATL has provided energy storage systems for the large-scale rooftop PV system of a hospital in New South Wales, saving costs for the hospital by efficient storage of solar energy, and contributing to sustainable development.

In addition to EnerOne, CATL also presents containerized liquid-cooling battery system EnerC, UPS lithium battery rack, 48100 battery module for base stations and products for residential energy storage, which fully cover energy storage scenarios on the power generation, power transmission and distribution, and power consumption, presenting its all-round strategic planning and technological strengths in energy storage business.

In 2021, CATL ranked first in the market share of global energy storage battery production, supporting over 100 utility-scale projects around the world. In H1 2022, the sales revenue of CATL’s energy storage systems increased by 171% YoY.

 

SOURCE Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.