AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

InComm Payments Acquires The Card Network (TCN), a Leading Gift Card Provider in Australia

PRNewswire October 27, 2022

Addition of TCN’s multi-brand gift card products to InComm Payments’ global distribution network will strengthen company’s offerings to Australian businesses and consumers

MELBOURNE, Australia and ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — InComm Payments, a global payments technology company, today announced it has acquired The Card Network (TCN), an Australian-based gift card provider known for its suite of creatively themed, multi-brand gift cards. The acquisition enhances InComm Payments’ ability to create personable gift card products that consumers seek, while supporting business growth for its brand and retail partners.

InComm logo.

“TCN is a pioneer of the multi-brand gift card category with a proven record of delivering reliable products to both the gift giver and their recipient,” said Adam Brault, Senior Vice President of Financial Services and Asia-Pacific at InComm Payments. “We could not be more excited to welcome TCN’s expertise and creativity to our global team.”

Founded in 2019 by Nick Sims and Richard Hewitt, TCN’s multi-brand gift card products aggregate leading consumer brands onto one card, providing greater flexibility and choice to the recipient. The gift card line includes several offerings based around a creative theme, such as The Active Card, which is redeemable at dozens of sporting apparel retailers, The Home Card, which can be used at a wide range of homeware stores, and many more.

“InComm Payments has been a great partner to TCN, and we couldn’t be happier to be officially joining the family,” said Nick Sims, co-founder of TCN. “Together, InComm Payments and TCN have reinvented the gift card market in Australia, and we look forward to continue providing customers and channels with the best product selection in the market.”

TCN’s gift card products are available for purchase online and in store at many of Australia’s leading retailers. The company also sells gift cards directly through its card.gift website, which enables consumers to purchase personalized gift card packages paired with customized photo or video messages. In addition to consumer-facing products, TCN serves Australian companies with gift products for incentive, loyalty and rewards programs, as well as business-to-business (B2B) gifting opportunities.

InComm Payments first entered Australia and New Zealand in 2010, introducing international brands to the gift card market that were previously unavailable to consumers in the region. Today, the company delivers end-to-end payment platforms and financial technology solutions supported by a network of more than 525,000 points of retail and online distribution.

For more information on InComm Payments, visit www.InCommPayments.com.

About InComm Payments 

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 420 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com

Media Contacts 

InComm Payments
Anthony Popiel
Communications Manager
+1 (314) 592-3149
[email protected]

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/118079/incomm_logo.jpg

SOURCE InComm Payments

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.