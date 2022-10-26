AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The FII Institute launches exclusive Membership Program, granting exclusive access to its high-profile events

PRNewswire October 27, 2022

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Following a series of successful initiatives over the past five years, the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is launching its new exclusive Membership Program, giving global investors and change makers a chance to join its growing community.

 

FII Institute Logo

Starting next year, FII Institute’s flagship conference in Riyadh and all FII international Priortiy Summits will only be accessible to members of the FII Institute.

The FII Institute Membership Program will provide members with exclusive access to its knowledge platform, which includes a wide range of reports and world-leading research from global universities and organizations. In addition, members will be able to participate in high-level discussions and invitation-only roundtables, gaining exclusive insights into global investment opportunities and latest industry trends, and unparalleled networking opportunities amongst global CEOs, entrepreneurs, government officials, and industry experts.

Through FII Institute’s investment arm, ACT, members will also have the opportunity to invest in cutting edge future technologies in critical areas such as robotics and green technology.

CEO of the FII Institute, Richard Attias said, “Over the past five years, we saw the FII Institute get born out of the FII conference; and we saw the conference grow tremendously, becoming the largest platform related to business and investment in the world.”

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the 6th edition of FII which is taking place in Riyadh from 25-27 October. The conference convenes under the theme “Impact on Humanity: Enbaling a New Global Order” and is bringing together global leaders from different sectors to address the world’s most pressing issues and challenges.  

NOTES TO EDITORS

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a new global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global, inclusive and committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in five critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

 

SOURCE FII Institute

