2022 Digitisation in Traditional Medicine World Summit successfully held in Macau

PRNewswire October 28, 2022

Joint discussion on digitisation with credit initiative between China and ASEAN countries

MACAU, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Here is the report from Macau business By Tony Lai:

A conference about digitisation of the industry of Traditional Complementary Medicine (TCM) was held in Macau on Friday (Oct.,21,2022), facilitating innovations in the sector and strengthening the city’s platform role for it.

The 2022 World Summit of Digitisation in Traditional Medicine, organised by the Macao TCM Kampo Experience Centre under the authorisation of the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies  (WFCMS),  attracted over 200 guests from mainland China, UK, Macau, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan and other regions who attended the event online and offline.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong U underscored the importance of the Chinese Medicine industry for the city’s economic diversification beyond gaming in her remarks at the opening ceremony of the summit. The authorities would roll out measures and policies to enhance the competitiveness of the exports of locally branded TCM products, she addressed.

Chun Yuan Chiang, President of the Macao TCM Kampo Experience Center behind the event, also said that Macau has advantages in the development of the TCM industry, given its reputation for quality products to consumers.

He added that the Macao TCM Kampo Experience Center inked an cooperation pact with State Key Laboratory (SKL) of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine at the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) to establish a digital centre of SKL entrusted with applying big data,  artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies to certification of quality of TCM ingredients and products.

Huang Luqi, Deputy Head of the China National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, as well as health officials from Thailand and Malaysia, also spoke in the summit, addressing a variety of topics, including digitisation of traditional medicines, TCM-based tourism and financial services. In addition, Macau Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong also attended the gala of the summit held on Friday night.

MACAU BUSINESS Original Article Link：
https://www.macaubusiness.com/summit-bolstering-digitisation-in-traditional-chinese-medicine-held-in-macau/

SOURCE Macau business

