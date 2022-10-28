Investing.com Launches Premium Service to Further Empower Retail Investors

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Investing.com, the world’s largest financial markets platform with 44 language editions and users in 136 countries, has launched its InvestingPro premium service which offers retail investors enhanced financial tools at an affordable price, empowering them to more effectively compete with institutional investors.

Investing.com introduces InvestingPro following its acquisition of Finbox earlier this year, a platform that provides accurate, up-to-date information on publicly traded companies around the world, including the largest repository of valuation models and risk metrics available online. As the predecessor of InvestingPro, Finbox partnered with S&P Market Intelligence to cover over 60,000 companies globally and will now utilize the Investing.com platform to empower retail investors across the globe with access to the same data relied upon by the world’s biggest investment banks and money managers.

Founded in 2007, Investing.com has skyrocketed in a relatively short time, now ranked the top financial website worldwide, according to both Alexa and SimilarWeb (NYSE:SMWB). Investing.com’s primary mission is to provide retail investors with the tools and data they need to make better investing decisions.

“By launching our premium service, Investing.com has taken its latest step to arm the retail investor with the indispensable resources to be as competitive as possible in the financial markets, serving to level the playing field in this sector,” said Omer Shvili, CEO of Investing.com. “Whether it be free access through Investing.com or affordable access through InvestingPro, we hope our users continue to increasingly take advantage of these game-changing tools.”

The new InvestingPro service, with pricing starting at $19.99 per month, offers a host of premium investor tools such “Fair Value Estimates” which use sophisticated financial modeling technology to put a stock’s fair value at investors’ fingertips, allowing them to find undervalued stocks to buy at low prices and sell high. “Health Checks” allow users to consider over 100 different factors to help understand any stock’s strengths and weaknesses; each stock is graded relative to its sector and economic region on valuation, growth, profitability, cash flow, and momentum, to find healthy companies and avoid value traps. Additionally, a “Peer Compare” feature allows investors to understand how a company’s financial performance stacks up against its peers and find companies that could be getting overlooked by the market.

“Building off the success of Finbox, InvestingPro equips retail investors with a toolbox for dissecting financial markets that strikingly resembles the more expensive platforms utilized by institutional investors,” said Andy Pai, founder of Finbox and Head of InvestingPro at Investing.com. “Think of InvestingPro as a highly affordable personal assistant. As a retail investor, you don’t have the budget to hire an employee or contractor to sit and crunch numbers all day. But through Finbox and now InvestingPro, we have automated the most important aspects of data analysis to deliver the essential toolbox that retail investors need, right at their fingertips.”

Following the acquisition, InvestingPro is widely expanding the reach of Finbox’s toolkit. After purchasing its domain name for $2.45 million in December 2012, Investing.com’s traffic has skyrocketed from 50 million pageviews per month in 2013, to 400 million in 2016, to more than 4 billion today. Investing.com offers real-time data, quotes, charts, financial tools, breaking news, and analysis across 250 exchanges around the world. In addition to the global stock markets, Investing.com covers commodities, world indices, bonds, funds, ETFs, and world currencies. It offers quick access to world-class financial tools, covering over 200,000 financial instruments.

SOURCE Investing.com