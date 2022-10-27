LGT forays into the Indian wealth management market with LGT Wealth India

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LGT, the international Private Banking and Asset Management Group owned by the Princely House of Liechtenstein, is further strengthening its presence in Asia, now offering comprehensive wealth management services to clients in India through its Indian entity, LGT Wealth India.

Majority owned by LGT Group, LGT Wealth India employs more than 200 staff and has a presence in fourteen cities across India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru. LGT, a leading international private banking and asset management group owned by the Princely House of Liechtenstein, combines managed assets of USD 297.4 billion (as at 30 June 2022) for wealthy private individuals and institutional clients and has more than 4500 employees in over 20 locations worldwide. LGT has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, with high levels of liquidity and equity capitalization. With LGT Wealth India, LGT is gaining a foothold in the Indian wealth management market and is further strengthening its Asia presence, including offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Australia and India.

Atul Singh, Director & CEO of LGT Wealth India, has over two decades of experience with MNCs & India’s private banking sector and has held senior leadership positions at high-profile international institutions abroad and in the country. He said, “Our aim is to offer a fresh approach to wealth management. The plan is simple: put our clients first by providing a transparent service, designed around what is right for them. We have attracted some of the industry stalwarts and best talent, drawing together in-depth experience across multiple asset classes. Our people have extensive wealth management experience gained at some of the world’s leading financial institutions. By working closely together, we can draw on our varied skills and knowledge, allowing us to treat each portfolio individually and meet the unique needs of every client.”

H.S.H. Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein, Chairman LGT, commented: “Our bank’s culture is characterized by clear values which enable us to pursue a distinct strategy and provide us with a strong identity. Empowering our clients to realize their unique goals and aspirations is our objective. As a private, family-led company that has been owned by my family, the Princely House of Liechtenstein, for over 90 years, we have always valued long-term collaboration over short-term growth. Uniting our long-standing expertise in the management of large assets with our entrepreneurial approach has allowed us to grow continuously and sustainably. Combining the expertise of a global private bank with an experienced and tenured India specialist team, we are committed to supporting our clients in India and generating long-term sustainable value.”

LGT Wealth India in brief

LGT Wealth India is a private limited company registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India as a portfolio manager and is engaged in the business of providing various financial services and/or products to its clients. LGT Wealth India is majority owned by LGT, a leading international private banking and asset management group that has been fully controlled by the Liechtenstein Princely Family for over 90 years. As at 30 June 2022, LGT managed assets of CHF 284.7 billion (USD 297.4 billion) for wealthy private individuals and institutional clients. LGT employs over 4500 people who work out of more than 20 locations in Europe, Asia, the Americas, Australia and the Middle East. www.lgt.com

