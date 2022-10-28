AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Noname Security named Rising Star at 2022 CybersecAsia Readers’ Choice Awards

PRNewswire October 28, 2022

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Noname Security, the complete, proactive API security platform, today announced that it won the Rising Star award in the 3rd CybersecAsia Readers’ Choice Awards 2022. The industry award recognizes up-and-coming cybersecurity leaders that have recently expanded in the Asia Pacific market with innovative and customer-centric solutions and services.

“Companies rely on tens of thousands of APIs, and the number increases even more as these organizations undergo digital transformation,” said Victor Ng, Editor-in-Chief, CybersecAsia. “Recent data breaches in the region brought API security incidents to light and we can expect more of such incidents. Noname Security is one to keep an eye out for as it offers enterprises a way to strengthen their security posture in the face of a very real threat.”

A recent survey conducted by 451 Research reveals that despite an alarmingly growing number of API security incidents stemming from a lack of API visibility, there is a high level of misplaced confidence that current tools employed by organizations are preventing attacks. There is a pressing need for the IT department to prioritize API security which includes effective monitoring and testing as a part of their organization’s overall cybersecurity strategy.

Noname’s API Security Platform is a modern and flexible solution that ties together all the critical capabilities in API security in one platform. By assessing the organization’s API security posture, the platform can actively test and stop vulnerabilities before production and innovate faster, and prevent attacks in real-time.

“We are honored to be chosen as a rising star by our customers, partners, and readers of CybersecAsia. APIs will be the top attack vector for web applications, according to Gartner. An average organization has more than 15,000 APIs, some of which are legacy, forgotten, or, unaccounted for. As more businesses build their foundation upon APIs, they should not underestimate the number of APIs that they need to monitor, test, and defend against cyberattacks,” said PK Lim, Vice President of Asia Pacific, Noname Security. “Winning this accolade will only push our team to work harder at advocating the importance of API security, as well as provide further support to our customers’ security, AppSec, and development teams around the realities of API security testing.”

To learn more about Noname Security, please visit: https://nonamesecurity.com/

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across three pillars — Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.

SOURCE Noname Security

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.