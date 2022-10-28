Noname Security named Rising Star at 2022 CybersecAsia Readers’ Choice Awards

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Noname Security, the complete, proactive API security platform, today announced that it won the Rising Star award in the 3rd CybersecAsia Readers’ Choice Awards 2022. The industry award recognizes up-and-coming cybersecurity leaders that have recently expanded in the Asia Pacific market with innovative and customer-centric solutions and services.

“Companies rely on tens of thousands of APIs, and the number increases even more as these organizations undergo digital transformation,” said Victor Ng, Editor-in-Chief, CybersecAsia. “Recent data breaches in the region brought API security incidents to light and we can expect more of such incidents. Noname Security is one to keep an eye out for as it offers enterprises a way to strengthen their security posture in the face of a very real threat.”

A recent survey conducted by 451 Research reveals that despite an alarmingly growing number of API security incidents stemming from a lack of API visibility, there is a high level of misplaced confidence that current tools employed by organizations are preventing attacks. There is a pressing need for the IT department to prioritize API security which includes effective monitoring and testing as a part of their organization’s overall cybersecurity strategy.

Noname’s API Security Platform is a modern and flexible solution that ties together all the critical capabilities in API security in one platform. By assessing the organization’s API security posture, the platform can actively test and stop vulnerabilities before production and innovate faster, and prevent attacks in real-time.

“We are honored to be chosen as a rising star by our customers, partners, and readers of CybersecAsia. APIs will be the top attack vector for web applications, according to Gartner. An average organization has more than 15,000 APIs, some of which are legacy, forgotten, or, unaccounted for. As more businesses build their foundation upon APIs, they should not underestimate the number of APIs that they need to monitor, test, and defend against cyberattacks,” said PK Lim, Vice President of Asia Pacific, Noname Security. “Winning this accolade will only push our team to work harder at advocating the importance of API security, as well as provide further support to our customers’ security, AppSec, and development teams around the realities of API security testing.”

To learn more about Noname Security, please visit: https://nonamesecurity.com/

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across three pillars — Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.

SOURCE Noname Security