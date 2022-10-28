AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
NOTICE: MULTI-COLOR CORPORATION STATEMENT ON DATA SECURITY INCIDENT

PRNewswire October 29, 2022

BATAVIA, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — At Multi-Color Corporation (“MCC”) we value our customers and employees and understand the importance of protecting personal information. Unfortunately, we regret to provide this notice that we were the victim of a cyberattack. On September 29, 2022, MCC discovered that a third party had unauthorized access to our information technology environment. In response, MCC immediately deployed security measures to address the threat and retained an external incident response team to accelerate our recovery efforts. We proactively notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other domestic and foreign regulatory officials in jurisdictions where MCC has operations, including data protection authorities in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and in Australia.

The MCC files and records that were compromised by this cybersecurity incident included sensitive “HR data,” such as personnel files and information on enrollment in our benefits programs. However, based on the measures that we have implemented and the actions we have taken, there is no indication that any personal information subject to this cybersecurity incident has been misused or will be misused in the future.

Out of an abundance of caution, MCC is providing complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to current and former employees (and their immediate family members) who have been impacted by this incident. If you are a former employee of MCC, or a beneficiary of a MCC benefits program, please contact us to determine your eligibility to enroll in our complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.

Please note that MCC generally does not retain sensitive personal data on our customers or suppliers, and there is no evidence at this juncture that such personal information was involved in this incident. If you are a customer or supplier of MCC, and you believe we retain your sensitive personal data, please contact us immediately.

We have established a dedicated call center to answer questions you may have about this incident, including on how to enroll in our complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. For United States residents: contact 888-291-2363, available Monday – Friday, 9:00 am to 9:00 pm EST. For non-United States residents: contact +44(0)330 053 3818, available 24/7. We have also established a dedicated website about this incident that includes a Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) section, and it is available at https://www.mcclabel.com/en/data-security-notice.

Multi-Color Corporation, 4053 Clough Woods Drive, Batavia, OH 45103.

SOURCE Multi-Color Corporation

