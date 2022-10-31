Token Issuers Seeking White Spot on Strict List of Legally Traded Cryptos: Global Crypto Exchange Coinstore.com Signs MoU to promote AHP assessment for listing by BAPPEBTI.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Having been a bridge between Indonesia and foreign businesses in trade and investments, KADIN Bandung Digital Asset Committee will be providing assistance for Crypto assets companies this time, with the aim of creating a healthy and safer crypto ecosystem in Indonesia while actively facilitating their reach in the global market. Activities include raising public awareness regarding the regulation of crypto assets in Indonesia and educating the public on the importance of meeting the criterias of the Analytical Hierarchy Process (AHP) in order to trade legally in the nation. In addition, there will be opportunities for project owners to gain basic insight into the processes of putting their project under the international spotlight.

On 18 October 2022, the Bandung City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) partnered with Global Crypto Exchange Coinstore.com to hold a MoU signing ceremony in Indonesia. This event was attended by more than 100 local and foreign Crypto asset companies and had received support from several local authorities, such as the Chairman of Indonesia People’s Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo and Dr Jerry Sambuaga, the Deputy Minister of Trade. The Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Mr Sandiaga Uno, had also participated the ceremony virtually and was the main speaker for both Cryptalk event and MoU ceremony. “Hopefully in the future, this MoU will mark the beginning of the cooperation between the two parties going forward.” said Pak M. Shobirin, who is Deputy Chairman of KADIN Bandung. “Coinstore.com will be our Strategic and Supporting Partner for the development of opportunities related to crypto business and digital assets in Indonesia.” Chair of the Digital Assets Committee and initiator of this cooperation commented: “With this collaboration, the opportunities for Indonesian crypto assets being accepted by the global market will only amplified.“

Initiated by KADIN Digital Asset Committee, the event ‘Cryptalk’ prioritizes educating Indonesia about the importance of standardizing digital assets for a healthier crypto ecosystem. Due to the strict criterias by BAPPEBTI to legalise token licensing, the event took the opportunity to explain the regulations and methods in the valuation of crypto asset, which is commonly known as AHP. Currently, there are 383 crypto assets that have already gone through AHP test and passed, granting them legal access to trade in Indonesia.

Cryptalk 2022 was officially opened by the Chairman of the MPR RI Bambang Soesatyo and Deputy of Trade, Dr Jerry Sambuaga on 18 October 2022 while TEI 2022 was opened by President Jokowi the next day. Cryptalk is a form of implementation of the memorandum of understanding between KADIN Bandung and Global exchange, CoinStore.com. Appreciating the implementation of Cryptalk 2022, Bambang Bamsoet commented, “Through this memorandum of understanding, KADIN Bandung and Coinstore.com have been committed in working together to improve the quality of the crypto ecosystem in Indonesia. Coinstore.com’s with their presence in 160 countries and 200 employees worldwide, will take on the role of a mentor, acts as a bridge between domestic crypto businesses to penetrate into the international crypto market.”

About Coinstore.com

Founded in 2020 by well-experienced Fintech professionals from some of the most renowned crypto exchanges, Coinstore.com has amassed over 180 employees worldwide, serving more than 1.5M registered users in 175 countries. Coinstore.com provides global users with speedy, smooth, and secure cryptocurrency trading services, derivative business, OTC services, and NFT services.

