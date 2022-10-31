AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Global Robot-based Metrology Boosted by the Need to Measure without Human Assistance

PRNewswire October 31, 2022

The global robot-based metrology market will reach $396.2 million by 2026

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis finds that the evolution of automated manufacturing is leading to a paradigm shift away from manual metrology solutions to automated metrology solutions. With the integration of inspections into shop-floor processes, there is a need to perform measurements without human intervention to minimize errors and reduce the time required for inspections. This triggers the demand for robot-based metrology tools across industries. The buoyant global robot-based metrology market will likely reach $396.2 million by 2026 from $189.9 million in 2021, registering an impressive expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%.

Robot arm 3D

For further information on this analysis, please click here

“With Industry 4.0, automated manufacturing is evolving and further paving the way for automated measurements,” said Shruti Bapusaheb Yewale, Industrial Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Additionally, it will be critical for industries to integrate measurement and closed-loop control with automated manufacturing processes in the next five years.”

Yewale added: “As manufacturers ramp up production and focus on maximizing product quality, the demand for engineers with the right skillsets will surge. However, the shortage of such technicians will further compel companies to adopt automation through robotics in metrology, particularly in North America and Europe.”

To capitalize on the growth opportunities, robot-based metrology system providers should:

  • Work closely with automobile manufacturers to enable product innovation and ensure safety and manufacturing standards compliance.
  • Develop systems that allow factory simulation to stay in sync with the physical space to realize end-to-end factory visibility.
  • Invest in expanding their product portfolio with advanced software capabilities.

Global Robot-based Metrology Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan’s Industrial research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Robot-based Metrology Growth Opportunities

K780

Media Contact:
Sol Curet
Corporate Communications
E: [email protected]   

 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

