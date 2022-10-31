AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Global Maritime SATCOM Services Growth to be Boosted by Smart Shipping

PRNewswire October 31, 2022

Rising demand for broadband connectivity among customers and crew members drives several segments of the maritime industry to adopt SATCOM services

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Customers’ and crew members’ rising demand for broadband connectivity drives many segments of the maritime industry to adopt SATCOM services, according to Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Growth Opportunities in Global Maritime Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Services. Vessel and ship digitalization, automation, and smart shipping trends further fuel the need for increased connectivity at sea. Due to this, the SATCOM market is expected to reach $2.84 billion by 2030 from $2.44 billion in 2021, an uptick at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%.

Frost_Sullivan_SATCOM_Maritime_Services

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

“The construction of NGSO (non-geostationary orbit) satellite constellations by market participants to offer services to the maritime industry is changing the dynamics of the maritime SATCOM sector,” said Ehrar Ahamed Shariff, Aerospace & Defense Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “This trend will benefit maritime customers during the next three to five years by providing greater bandwidth, low-latency connectivity, and more SATCOM options.”

Shariff added: “Digitalization is essential for crew connectivity, safety, performance monitoring, and operational efficiency for connected ships and vessels. Further, advancement in maritime SATCOM will enable fifth-generation (5G) coverage at sea, providing ubiquity, lowering the cost of maritime SATCOM service, and improving the value proposition of very-small-aperture terminal (VSAT) services in the maritime sector.”

To reap the benefits of the expanding maritime SATCOM industry, market participants should:

  • Investigate the connectivity needs and spending capabilities of fleet operators, cruise charters, and ship owners to provide tailored SATCOM services that meet their needs while staying within budget.
  • Develop terminals and custom solutions for the marine industry by leveraging their partnership with NGSO and network operators.
  • Consider strategic partnerships and acquire ICT companies that can analyze marine data and cybersecurity companies that can help secure their services.

Growth Opportunities in Global Maritime Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Services is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan’s Aerospace & Defense research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Growth Opportunities in Global Maritime Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Services

PD6C

Contact:

María Celeste Bailo

Corporate Communications

E: [email protected]

https://www.frost.com/

 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.