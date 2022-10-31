AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Antai signed 300MW solar projects agreement with Bison Energy and announced a strategic partnership with GGE at All-Energy Australia 2022

PRNewswire October 31, 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On October 26, Antai announced its 300MW projects cooperation agreement with Bison Energy Group (Bison) and its strategic partnership with Green Gold Energy (GGE), at All-Energy Australia Exhibition & Conference 2022 in Melbourne, which means Antai achieved a vital breakthrough in tracking and groud mounting market in Australia.

Antai's Signing Ceremony at All-Energy Australia 2022

Bison Energy is an international renewable developer and investor. In 2020, Antai and Bison signed a global strategic cooperation agreement that became the basis for this year’s 300MW solar projects cooperation agreement. Under the new agreement, Antai will provide 300MW mounting and tracking systems for Bison’s PV power plants in Australia, Japan and Europe.

On the same day, Antai announced a strategic partnership with Green Gold Energy, a pioneer in the field of the renewable energy industry in South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales. This strategic partnership agreement will strengthen their mutual collaboration to achieve efficient and reliable power generation utilizing Antai’s advanced tracking technologies.

“We’re proud to cooperate with Bison and GGE, both of these have been deeply involved in the solar industry for many years. The cooperation between Antai and two industry leaders is a recognition of Antai’s designs, technologies and services. As the leading supplier of the whole industry chain in PV mounting system, Antai provides innovative technology and quality services enabling partners to develop complicated projects.” said Lloyd Li, Antai’s vice president.

Australia is one of the most anticipated solar power markets in the world. Since Antai entered the Australia market in 2008, it has set up a subsidiary company in Australia, and has shipped cumulative 4.3 GW mounting systems in Australia and 24.1 GW globally. Now returning to All-Energy Australia after two years, Antai signed two significant cooperation agreements which show the steady growth of its business and the importance it places on Australia market. In the future, Antai will integrate the resources of every partner and expand areas of cooperation,  jointly build more sustainable and valued PV plants around the world to fuel the global zero carbon transition.

www.antaisolar.com.au
[email protected]
www.linkedin.com/company/antaisolar

SOURCE Antaisolar

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.