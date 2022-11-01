AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 3-5, 2022: Taiwan’s largest exhibition, forum and business exchange on Sustainability, Net Zero and ESG

PRNewswire November 1, 2022

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 

As the world’s net zero trend rises, Taiwan’s government takes the lead in responding

When the United Nations set the 2030 circular economy standards, Taiwan’s government made the Ministry of Economic Affairs responsible for subjects such as the recycling of industrial waste and creating a circular economy model to boost Taiwan’s carbon reduction efforts. The MoEA plays the role of supervisor and provides cross-departmental resource integration. The most critical factor is how to create a cross-industry platform that matches upstream users and downstream suppliers in the supply chain. The MoEA supports the Sustainable Taiwan Expo as a platform that facilitates this matching to foster the creation of a circular economy.

The Expo is the only platform in Taiwan that provides sustainable, net-zero supply chain solutions. In its 3rd edition, it will continue to connect suppliers and users and showcases an infinity of possible solutions to make it the most influential in Asia and the largest sustainable exhibition and ESG solution platform in Taiwan. Aside from the exhibition, a host of forum sessions will bring new learnings to an audience avid for specific knowledge and interested to pick up new business ideas.

What to expect: Business matching achievements and Taiwan high tech

Next week, from Thursday to Saturday, 120 domestic and foreign exhibitors from 10 countries will be present. And here are a couple of examples:

  • In last year’s (2021) exhibition, Transcene Corp., was a matchmaking company participating in the business exchange sessions. With a solution provider they met there, they developed innovative technologies to recycle waste molding compounds and produce spherical silica as an industrial filler. With this they lock in 5,000 tons of waste molding compounds from Taiwan’s semiconductor packaging industry per year. With this they won the Taiwan Circular Economy Award last month in September. The next Innovative Technology Model Award will be announced for the first time at the exhibition next week.
  • At Sustainable Taiwan Expo 2022, next week, Yi Chun Green Technology will showcase their recycling capabilities. Yi Chun is active in the recycling and waste disposal of absorbent products, mainly diapers. By means of separation and restoration, from the diapers they gain plastic, SAP, paper fiber and other materials that can be used again. Yi Chun cooperates with Kimberly-Clark, Formosa Plastics and Fuburg Industry to develop easy-to-recycle diapers, increase recycling value, and build a circular economy. Their process is a true win-win which produces recycled certified materials that can be reused while replacing the incineration process which is a high carbon producing process. A true promotion of sustainability for the global environment.

Sustainable Taiwan Expo 2022. You must come.

Key players from textiles, water, energy, semiconductors, and finance will show their solutions to their peers and visitors at large. And a host of forums will bring new learnings from Taiwan and afar. In business exchange meetings, providers of all types will present their solutions to large corporations interested in meeting their carbon-reduction goals.

More than 120 companies, 60 forum sessions and 120 business exchange meetings all packed in the exhibition hall in the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center. A short HSR ride if you are in Taiwan, and a no-quarantine entry if you are not, should be well worthwhile. See you there!

Join us! Register at https://tassasiaexpo.com/

SOURCE Intercon Convention Management Co. Ltd.

