LexisNexis Risk Solutions Earns Three Technology Industry Awards for Its Fraud Prevention Solutions

LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix and LexisNexis Behavioral Biometrics Recognized for Capabilities that Help Businesses Fight Complex Fraud Through Digital Identity Intelligence and Authentication

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced that it won three technology awards in the APAC region for its fraud and identity solutions:

Hong Kong Business Technology Awards – LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® is the Winner of the Cybersecurity – Financial Services category for fraud prevention, identity verification and authentication products that help virtual banks mitigate fraud risks while maintaining a friction-appropriate consumer experience.

is the Winner of the Cybersecurity – Financial Services category for fraud prevention, identity verification and authentication products that help virtual banks mitigate fraud risks while maintaining a friction-appropriate consumer experience. Asia Risk Technology Awards 2022 – ThreatMetrix® received the Cyber Risk Solution of the Year award for the second consecutive year for helping customers lower fraud by providing them with physical and digital identity risk insights.

received the Cyber Risk Solution of the Year award for the second consecutive year for helping customers lower fraud by providing them with physical and digital identity risk insights. Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards – LexisNexis® Behavioral Biometrics earned top honors in the Behavior Analytics category, which provides passive authentication to establish identity trust and help prevent fraud.

“We’re honored to receive these prestigious awards, which reflect our commitment to advancing fraud and identity technology across the consumer journey,” said Stephen Topliss, vice president of fraud and identity strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “While digital channels deliver convenience for consumers, it also attracts fraudsters who target consumers in these channels for ill-gotten gains. By offering a layered approach to fraud prevention and authentication, we are well positioned to help solve our clients’ challenges in a world where fraudsters never cease to evolve their tactics.”

“LexisNexis Risk Solutions has shown that it is on top when it comes to protecting their clients’ businesses through their fraud prevention solutions,” Hong Kong Business noted in its award summary. “Their innovation to counter cybercrime threats through digital identity insights derived from billions of transactions with leading analytic technology and embedded machine learning greatly helps virtual banks prevent fraudulent crimes and protect customers.”

“The judges were most impressed with the digital intelligence and authentication tool from LexisNexis Risk Solutions,” said Chris Davis, senior markets reporter and Asia editor at Risk.net. “With cybercrime becoming ever more sophisticated in today’s digital landscape, ThreatMetrix enables businesses to detect and block complex cyber risks moment by moment while minimizing friction for consumers.”

“Gathering data across multiple touchpoints in the online journey helps build richer behavioral profiles and inform better decisions in this new world, and the behavioral biometrics tool from LexisNexis Risk Solutions represents a true breakthrough in risk management, allowing organizations to detect high-risk scenarios and make better fraud decisions,” said James Johnson, managing director at CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “It adds a powerful layer of intelligence to identity authentication and represents a powerful tool in the fight against cybercrime. We are proud to congratulate LexisNexis Risk Solutions on taking home this 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award.”

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa TSE

+852 6347 2009

[email protected]

Joyce LEE

+852 9883 9321

[email protected]

Rebecca BENDER

+1 347 768 1818

[email protected]ontiethco.com

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions