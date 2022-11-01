Investing in the future; SWEP strengthens capabilities on a global scale

LANDSKRONA,Sweden, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Driven by the European energy crisis and the global energy transition, SWEP is addressing the intensified demand for energy saving solutions by further investments to deliver Brazed plate heat exchangers around the world. Initiated in 2019, the global investment program now continues to add capacity in production, people and innovation – key components for building the future and to continue challenge efficiency.

The already announced expansions of SWEP’s manufacturing plants in Kosice, Slovakia and in Landskrona, Sweden, are now being accompanied by a third capacity expansion in Suzhou, China. The Suzhou expansion involves a relocation to a new venue currently under construction in which 14,000 square meters will include a new factory and modern office buildings. The facilities are designed to upgrade and reinforce SWEP’s production capacity and operations serving the Chinese market and other key markets such as Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

To further enhance innovation, SWEP is also investing in a new R&D Center in absolute proximity to the manufacturing plant in Landskrona, Sweden. The new attractive tech facilities will house core technical expertise, an enlarged and upgraded innovation lab and enlarged testing capabilities. Along with providing more low-carbon and energy-efficient heat transfer solutions to our customers, this investment also manifests SWEP’s commitment to our people, to expanding talent and to continuing to inject innovation vigor in our corporate journey and DNA.

Part of the investments in Landskrona, Sweden, is a new Corporate Head Office currently under construction. The new environmentally certified facilities will embrace values that underpins SWEP’s core values, and which are important for attracting and retaining key competences, such as easy accessibility for commuters and visitors, energy efficiency and sustainability.

Demand for our products continues to grow, and we see significant secular growth opportunity ahead of us driven by global de-carbonization and sustainability investments. Our global investment program to support this growth was launched in 2019 and will involve all our facilities before 2025,” said SWEP President, Ulrika Nordqvist. “Our new and expanded manufacturing facilities and R&D Center will enable us to continue to deliver world-class solutions to our customers, drive efficiencies, and support the path toward carbon neutrality and a sustainable future.

Fueled by the completion of each investment project, SWEP will drive and support the global inevitable path towards carbon neutrality and continue to challenge efficiency and pursue a sustainable future together with our customers.

*SWEP’s Global investment program runs until 2025 and involves expansion projects in manufacturing plants in all regions:

Kosice, Slovakia (EMEA)

Landskrona, Sweden (EMEA)

Suzhou, China (APAC)

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (APAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma/USA (AMER)

About SWEP – Challenge efficiency

At SWEP, we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our planet and our people. That’s why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers and prefabricated energy transfer stations for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,150 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, global presence with production, sales and heartfelt service, we bring a level of expertise and customer intimacy that’s redefining competitive edge for a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

SOURCE SWEP