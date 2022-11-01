AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hummingbird Bioscience to Attend the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

PRNewswire November 1, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hummingbird Bioscience, a data-driven precision biotherapeutics company discovering and developing transformative biologic medicines for hard-to-treat diseases, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Josh House and Chief Development Officer Leah DiMascio will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on November 7 – 10, 2022 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

About Hummingbird Bioscience

Hummingbird Bioscience is a data-driven precision biotherapeutics company discovering and developing transformative biologic medicines for hard-to-treat diseases. The Hummingbird Bioscience model combines computational and systems biology with wet lab drug discovery in a multi-disciplinary, collaborative environment spanning initial discovery through clinical development. We harness this integrated approach across target identification and patient selection, enabling our team to increase the efficiency of translating novel scientific insights while reducing the inherent risk in drug discovery and development. We are currently developing two clinical-stage assets: HMBD-001, a humanized anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody targeting a novel epitope on HER3, and HMBD-002, a humanized anti-VISTA IgG4 monoclonal antibody. Both programs are currently in Phase 1 studies. At Hummingbird Bioscience, our commitment to rigorous science, teamwork and intellectual integrity underpins our passion to accelerate the journey of new drugs from concept to clinic. 

For more information, please visit www.hummingbirdbioscience.com, and follow Hummingbird Bioscience on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

SOURCE Hummingbird Bioscience

