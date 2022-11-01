AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Waterfall Security Expands Presence in Australia

PRNewswire November 2, 2022

New office provides local support for Australia & New Zealand

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —  Waterfall Security Solutions, the leader in OT cybersecurity, today announced the opening of its Australian office. The Australian expansion is in response to the increased demand for Waterfall products in the region. Regional instability and recent cyberattacks impairing industrial operations have motivated governments and private businesses to pay special attention to the protection of critical infrastructures. These factors have accelerated already strong interest in the region for Waterfall’s Unidirectional Gateways and related products.

Waterfall Security Solutions logo

“We are happy to be expanding to Australia,” said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security. “We look forward to helping strengthen regional defenses against attacks on manufacturing and critical infrastructures.”

Waterfall’s Australia / New Zealand office is part of the company’s continued rapid expansion, despite the global pandemic and economic downturn. Waterfall’s expansion is fueled by a steadily worsening threat environment and by new expectations from governments and businesses for addressing cyber risk. With the new location, Waterfall will more effectively support existing customers and will more easily address the growing demand from both partners and end users in the region for Waterfall’s Unidirectional Security Gateways and related products.

Waterfall Security’s unbreachable, unlimited security solutions protect the world’s most important critical infrastructures, manufacturing sites, and building automation systems. Waterfall’s products assure safe, secure and reliable operations. Our hardware provides unbreachable protection against both today’s cyber-challenges and those yet to come, while our innovative IT/OT integration software enables seamless enterprise-wide visibility for operations data. You don’t have to choose between complete cybersecurity and operational efficiency – Waterfall delivers both.

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions’ unbreachable OT cybersecurity technologies keep the world running. For more than 15 years, the most important industries and infrastructure have trusted Waterfall to guarantee safe, secure and reliable operations. The company’s growing list of global customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear generators, onshore and offshore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and more. Waterfall’s patented Unidirectional Gateways and other evolutionary products combine the benefits of impenetrable hardware with unlimited software-based connectivity, enabling 100% safe visibility into industrial operations and automation systems.

For media inquiries:
Anna Plot
Waterfall Security Solutions
[email protected]

SOURCE Waterfall Security Solutions

