Huawei: Stride to Net5.5G, Boost New Growth

PRNewswire November 1, 2022

BANGKOK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — During the 2022 Global Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022), Kevin Hu, President of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech titled “Stride to Net5.5G, Boost New Growth”. It reveals the major business opportunities and key measures for operators to achieve new growth in B2B business, describes the new requirements for the converged IP transport network in the 5.5G era, and expounds the key characteristic of Net5.5G.

Kevin Hu, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

Global market research organization OMDIA previously released the white paper “Research on the trends of Data Communication for 2030” and the Net5.5G industry vision, expounding the core intention and 6 key characteristics of the future data communication network.

Kevin Hu pointed out that the digital transformation of enterprises will further bring more new opportunities for operators B2B business. Net5.5G will help operators to realize the holistic upgrade from traditional MPLS private line to “Private line + X”, and provide customers with an extensive solution portfolio, to boost new growth in B2B revenue. “Private line + X” includes the following combinations:

Private Line + Premium, based on the automatic slicing technology, a tenant-level virtual slicing private network solution can be provided on the converged network. Compared with the MPLS private line, the quality is higher, and it meets the interconnection requirements of backbone networks in industries such as finance.

Private Line + Managed LAN/Wi-Fi, The LAN/WLAN network based on cloud management is more efficient, and supports operators to extend from the traditional MPLS private line to the LAN network of the SME to realize cloud management network services that integrate WAN, LAN, Wi-Fi and IOT.

Private Line + SD-WAN, through SD-WAN automation technology, the hybrid networking of MPLS and other private line technologies are extended, providing enterprises with a fast and flexible cloud access experience.

In general, for the development of MBB, FBB and B2B services, basic IP transport networks of operators will accelerate towards to Net 5.5G, and the whole industry also needs to make corresponding technical reserves in advance. One of the key features of Net5.5G from OMDIA is Green Ultra-broadband (GUB). Through 50GE to base station, 100GE to BNG, and 800GE to backbone building ultra-broadband capabilities, it can support 10Gpbs Everywhere experience requirements from end users, and provide more than 10 times bandwidth growth for real-time interactive applications.

At the same time, the data center network has increasingly become the infrastructure for operators to provide IT services. In the future, it will move towards an all-ethernet converged architecture, supporting a single DC million-level server scale, 800GE interconnection, and promoting full life cycle automation with L4 autonomous driving networks.

The key features of Net5.5G suggested by OMDIA also include Multi-domain Network AI (MNA), High Resilience & Low latency (HRL), IPv6 Enhanced (IPE) such as E2E SRv6, Heterogeneous Massive IoT (HMI), Ubiquitous Trusted Network (UTN). These are the key elements to support the new growth of 5.5G, F5.5G and operators “Private line + X” B2B business.

Hu Kevin emphasized that the development of Net5.5G requires the joint efforts of the industry. Huawei will work with customers and partners together to promote industry consensus and related standards, make key technology innovations reserve, accelerate the pilot of business scenario innovation, and continue to explore new business boundaries. Let’s stride to Net5.5G, boost new growth.

 

SOURCE Huawei

