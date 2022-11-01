NEC to showcase the Future of Transportation at LTA-UITP Singapore International Transport Congress and Exhibition 2022

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), the regional headquarters for leading information and communications technology provider NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia, is showcasing its vision for the Future of Transportation in this year’s LTA-UITP Singapore International Transport Congress and Exhibition (SITCE).

SITCE 2022, to be held at Suntec City Convention Centre from 2 – 4 November 2022, brings together prominent urban land transport professionals and international experts, including technology providers.

NEC will showcase its vision for the Future of Transportation in a metaverse, and focus on challenges and showcasing technologies, solutions and services for stakeholders in the rail, bus and electric vehicle fields that shape the future of transportation.

“The future will have us driving electric vehicles and autonomous cars. That will support the national objective to decarbonize the transport sector. In NEC, we would like to use our technology solutions to help address the changes and challenges in the land transport system brought about by climate change, technology shifts and evolving commuter needs, for a more sustainable, seamless and safe travel experience in the future. NEC is also keen to work with private and public transport operators to co-create and develop solutions that focus on sustainability goals while improving their current operations,” said Loke Siew Yeng, Vice President of Digital Business Unit, NEC Asia Pacific.

As a technology leader, NEC will also be showcasing innovation solutions in fleet management for buses, technologies in using Facepay for seamless commuter travel on rail, and solutions in the Electric Vehicle sector for a greener and more sustainable land transport field. NEC will also be showing a demo on how its Inertia Management Unit works to support rail operators to detect issues in train tunnels.

The range of solutions which will be featured at the NEC booth (G08) include:

– Smart Fleet Management System

Real-time management of fleet operations, as well as monitoring and reporting functions (data analysis and intelligence; fleet routing; vehicle location tracking; in-vehicle monitoring; incident reporting, and more)

– Inertia Management Unit

By using accelerometers and gyroscopes to calculate the direction of movement and speed of the assets or personnel in an indoor environment where satellite is not available for positioning (i.e. tunnel networks), a worker’s location can be accurately tracked. Automatic alerts will be triggered if the worker is detected to have unexpectedly stopped.

– Face pay

Commuters can enjoy a seamless and pleasant journey with a contactless entry system. Just pay with your face and walk through to the train platform.

To find out more or register your interest, please visit www.sitce.org.

About NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Singapore-based NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC) is the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia. As a leading information and communications technology provider, NEC APAC provides innovative solutions and infrastructure to promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community. NEC APAC’s expertise includes solutions for carrier networks, biometric identification, enterprise applications and infrastructure, unified communications, transportation solutions, multimedia displays and smart energy, as well as the provision of managed services and contact centre services.

Together with our research laboratories, NEC APAC provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies and enterprise solutions to enable safer cities, with a vision to create a brighter future. For more information, please visit https://sg.nec.com.

