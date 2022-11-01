2022 CAMTECH SUMMIT POWERED BY PRUDENTIAL CAMBODIA UNDER THE THEME “TALENT AND COLLABORATION”

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Since 2020, CamTech Summit powered by Prudential Cambodia is the flagship fintech event in Cambodia co-organized by the Cambodian Fintech Association (CAFT), National Bank of Cambodia (NBC), Cambodia Microfinance Association and Association of Banks Cambodia with Prudential as its title sponsor. Cambodia is also one of the partners cities for the Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) which is organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. In 2022, CamTech Summit powered by Prudential Cambodia becomes more collaborative, in addition to the main event on the 25th of Nov, CamTech Summit will also be a part of two historic events – Singapore FinTech Festival back as a physical event on November 2 to 4, 2022 and the inaugural Cambodia Tech Expo happening on November 11 to 13th.

In 2021, Camtech Summit a 5-day long hybrid event featured local and global leaders such as H.E. Vandeth Chea, Minister of Ministry of Post and Telecommunications; Mr. Sanjay Chakrabarty, CEO of Prudential Cambodia, Mr. Ouk Sarat, Director of Payment System Department, National Bank of Cambodia; Mr. Andy Chun, Regional Director of Technology, and Andrew Wong, Chief Health Officer for Prudential Corporation Asia; Freddie Wong, Chief Actuary, Prudential Cambodia; Susan Fanning, Chief Health & Wellbeing, Prudential Thailand; Kerry Adams-Strump, Director of Group ESG, Prudential Plc.; Annabelle Kwok, Director of Regional AI, Prudential Corporate Asia; Magdalene Loh, Head of Innovation, Prudential Singapore; Mr. Phal Sok Chamroeun, VP and Deputy Head of Marketing Division, ACLEDA; and Mr. Boran Kea, CEO of AMK Microfinance which bought together 10,000 online participants both local and international. This year promises to be better in every way.

Singapore FinTech Festival – For the first time ever, Cambodia will be one of the country exhibitors with the National Bank of Cambodia and Prudential Cambodia as co-exhibitors in the Singapore FinTech Festival to showcase the vast fintech and tech landscape that Cambodia has to offer. Bakong -The Next-Generation Mobile Payments and Banking will be featured in the SFF Ecosystem Stage. CAFT will be signing an MoU with other ASEAN countries (Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) for the One ASEAN FinTech Movement to foster further collaborations in Asia and beyond.

Cambodia Tech Expo FinTech Stage – CamTech Powered by Prudential Cambodia along with the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Digital Economy and Business Committee, and Techo Startup Center are the co‑organizers of the fintech stage for the Cambodia Tech Expo. Cambodia Tech Expo aims to be Cambodia’s largest Tech Expo and Conference that is a side event of the ASEAN Summit 2022.

CamTech Summit and Award – CamTech Summit will take place on November 25th a full day event filled with insightful speakers and panelists both local and international as they give us a glimpse of Web 3.0 and how Cambodia as a country could stay ahead and be part of the future. To cap off the month-long event CamTech will have its CamTech Awards gala night at the Royal Train Station that will feature works by local Khmer artists for a charity auction.

Remi Pell, CAFT Chairman, said, “We are very excited that CamTech is now in-person and with several collaborative events to boot. Since 2020 we have been relentless not just to build the brand of CamTech Summit powered by Prudential Cambodia but also in collaborating with several government entities, private sectors, associations and now with our ASEAN neighbors which make us proud that globally Cambodia is slowly being recognized for its tech and fintech talents.”

Sanjay Chakrabarty, CEO of Prudential Cambodia, said, “Prudential provides life and health insurance and asset management in 23 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential Cambodia, a pioneer in digital insurance in Cambodia, leverages its digitally enabled multi-channel distribution platforms to make healthcare affordable and accessible. We have created a range of digital products and solutions for customers to conveniently access affordable protection solutions through their digital devices or Prudential’s Insurance Selling Machines anywhere across the country.”

Prudential Cambodia has committed to contribute to the growth of digital space in Cambodia through various initiatives, collaborations and supports. CamTech Summit powered by Prudential Cambodia 2022 will truly be a pioneering event that will look into the future of digital economy of Cambodia through talents and collaborations. We are pleased to support CamTech Submit again this year. Experts from Prudential will also join the summit to share their knowledge and expertise in digital health, InsurTech, Web 3.0 and Blockchain.” Sanjay added

This event would not be possible without the generosity of our Title sponsor Prudential Cambodia, Gold Sponsor Krama, Bronze Sponsors Acleda Bank, AMK Microfinance, Phillip Bank and TrueMoney; Content Sponsor DQD Consulting and Ipay88 and our Media Partners Cambodia Investment Review, Sabay, FreshNews, KhmerTimes, and PRNewswire.

SOURCE Cambodian Association of Finance and Technology