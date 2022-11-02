AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PKWARE Expands Microsoft Integration with Azure AD Authentication for Endpoint Protection

PRNewswire November 3, 2022

New capability adds additional support for managing user access

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PKWARE, a global leader in automated data security, today announced that it is integrating Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AD) Authentication to its PKWARE endpoint data security platform. This recent integration provides a superior authentication process for workforces across all operating systems and device types.

PKWARE_Logo

Identity management is a foundational security layer for user access to secure systems. The integration with Azure AD provides security protection to PK Protect in two ways. First, administrators are authenticated using Azure AD to ensure only authenticated administrators can access the platform to create policies for encryption, classification, and/or redaction of  sensitive data in files and email. Second, client systems authenticate through PK Protect with Azure AD to ensure protection policies, encryption keys, and operational instructions are delivered to the right clients.

Finally, adding integration with Azure AD supports companies looking to realize the advantages of using the cloud for their directory service.

“PKWARE is responding to customers who have asked us to deliver a more integrated experience for PK Protect with Microsoft Azure,” said Jason Dobbs, Chief Technology Officer for PKWARE. “This Azure AD integration builds on our continued support of Microsoft technologies, which currently includes Double Key Encryption (DKE), Microsoft Information Protection (MIP), SharePoint, OneDrive, and Outlook integrations.”

This new release will be available to PKWARE customers beginning October 31, 2022.

About PKWARE

PKWARE offers the only data discovery and protection solution that locates and secures sensitive data to minimize organizational risks and costs, regardless of device or environment. Our ultra-efficient, scalable software is simple to use on a broad range of data types and repositories, enabling precise, automated visibility and control of personal data, even in the fastest-moving, most complex IT environments. With more than 1,200 customers, including many of the world’s largest financial institutions, retailers, healthcare organizations, and government agencies, PKWARE continues to innovate as an award-winning global leader in data discovery, security, and compliance. To learn more, visit PKWARE.com. 

Media Contact
[email protected]

 

SOURCE PKWARE

