Best Workplaces™ for Women list 2022 announced by Great Place to Work® Australia

PRNewswire November 3, 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture will honor the top companies in the country as the Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 in Australia. The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback.

The Best Workplaces for Women™ list is determined using Great Place to Work’s® For All™ methodology to evaluate hundreds of Certified™ Great Place to Work® organizations across Australia. Data is based on over 20,000 employee survey responses from women in Great Place to Work® Certified™ organizations across Australia.

The Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey enables employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization’s culture by responding to 60 statements on a 5-point scale and answering two open-ended questions.

Collectively, these statements describe a great employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. In addition, companies provide organizational data like size, location, industry, and the number of women in the workforce and management positions.

“As part of our Great Place to Work Methodology we analyzed the gender balance of each workplace, how it compares to each company’s industry, and patterns in representation as women rise from front-line positions to executive/C-suite roles, said Mr Roland Wee, Director of Great Place to Work ASEAN and ANZ.

“Survey data analysis and women’s representation figures are then factored into a combined score to compare and rank the companies that create the most consistently positive experience and opportunities for all women, regardless of their role or demographic background,” Mr Wee said.

“To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place to Work-Certified™. Companies must also employ at least 50 women. Great Place to Work requires statistically significant survey results, reviews anomalies in responses, and investigates any employee reports of company incompliance with strict surveying rules to validate the integrity of the results and findings.”

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 97 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified. 

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at https://greatplacetowork.com.au/ and on Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/greatplacetoworkAU ], LinkedIn & Instagram [ https://www.instagram.com/gptw_au]

Contact: Bernadette O’Connor, Director of Marketing, Great Place to Work ANZ & ASEAN, [email protected] or 0466055079

Best Workplaces™ for Women list 2022 – 30 organizations have been listed, and appear published in alphabetical order

Abbvie ANZ

Alluvium

Ansarada

Avenue Dental

BGL Corporate Solutions Pty Ltd

Bristol Myers Squibb

Carlisle Homes

Carnival

Clear Dynamics Pty Ltd

eBay

Export Finance

Finder

Frontline Recruitment & Express

Henry Schein

Hub Australia

Infotrack

Invest Blue

Leap Legal Software

Mantel Group

NBC Universal

NeuroRehab

OMD Australia

OzHarvest

REA Group

Robert Half

SafetyCulture

Smokeball

Swisse Wellness

ThoughtWorks

Tic Toc Online

 

 

SOURCE Great Place to Work, Australia

