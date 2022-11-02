Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Cloud Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Outstanding Business Performance, Visibility, Vulnerability Management, and Cloud Protection

Prisma Cloud gives customers comprehensive code to cloud security coverage and deployment flexibility, bridging the gaps that cause security risks across enterprise environments.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Frost & Sullivan researched the global cloud workload protection (CWP) industry and based on its analysis, recognized Palo Alto Networks with the 2022 Global CWP Company of the Year Award. Already recognized as a pioneer in the network security market, Palo Alto Networks expanded its cloud security platform and strategy through the addition of several capabilities to address cloud threats from development to deployment. These innovations enable the company to provide capabilities to protect hosts, containers, and serverless based applications in the public cloud. The CWP solution, as part of Prisma Cloud, its cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), is a comprehensive solution to protect critical workloads, applications, and data in the cloud. Palo Alto Networks, therefore, is positioned as a market leader for the holistic CWP, container, and Kubernetes security space. Palo Alto Networks has adopted the cloud-native security approach to manage and protect cloud environments, workloads, and applications.

Palo Alto Networks’ cloud native application protection platform, Prisma Cloud, is based on innovative and advanced security technologies and offers infrastructure, assets, identity, network, data, and code security to enable vulnerability management and cloud workload protection throughout the application lifecycle, in addition to maintaining container compliance. Prisma Cloud’s Cloud Workload Protection equips organizations with a unified view of their security posture to help identify and prioritize risks in real time across their cloud environments. The solution simplifies compliance maintenance and provides deep context sharing that spans infrastructure, platform-as-a-service (PaaS), development platforms, users, data, and application workloads. The solution integrates seamlessly with security orchestration tools to ensure the rapid remediation of vulnerabilities and security issues. Moreover, the platform enables organizations to code, build, deploy and run applications securely, enhancing their customers’ experience. These capabilities enable Prisma Cloud customers to gain deployment agility and flexibility with an architecture mix that is based on their needs through one solution, one platform, and one management console, bridging the gaps that cause security risks across the enterprise environment. Furthermore, Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP) allow organizations to gain visibility, manage vulnerabilities, and protect cloud workload during runtime, increasing cloud services’ operational efficiency and supporting complying with industry regulations.

“Palo Alto Networks’ CWP is available both as agent based and agentless, enabling users to easily use both for different use cases―this differentiates the solution. It offers a full capability set for cloud host monitoring and protection, such as vulnerability assessment and management, compliance, and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning, access and application control, file integrity monitoring, and network visualization. Its ability to provide full-lifecycle image and repository scanning across build, deploy, and run environments and advanced image malware scanning further sets it apart,” said Anh Tien Vu, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan, and author of the Global Cloud Workload Protection market report.

With its holistic and integrated cloud platform, Prisma Cloud provides customers with unified management, simplified security operation, reduced friction, and higher return on investment (ROI). The solution is available for all cloud service models, ranging from on-premises and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) to PaaS and software-as-a-service (SaaS). Moreover, with scalability and an integrated agent/agentless deployment option, the solution provides malware and anomaly detection, runtime defense, and web application and API security (WAAS). The platform enhances financial performance and has been adopted by almost 2,000 customers globally. The cloud-based solution enables customers to build and maintain secure and reliable serverless applications with end-to-end protection across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. The solution protects hybrid and multi-cloud environments with a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), including the following:

Cloud Security Posture Management

CWP

DevOps Security

Cloud infrastructure entitlement management

IaC Security

Web Application and API Security (WAAS)

Cloud Network Security

Anh Tien further explained that “Migrating to the cloud results in more workload-related security incidents due to exposed attack surfaces from misconfigured security controls and rushed migrations. Palo Alto Networks’ cloud workload security solved operational challenges amid remote working arrangements that became the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The global cybersecurity leader offers extensive training on its technology (reduces customers’ time to value), flexible credit system, and support (increases engagement and loyalty) to improve the customer purchase and service experience. In Palo Alto Networks’ Q4 for its fiscal year 2022, Prisma Cloud credit consumption was 3.1 million credits, which represents 55% year over year growth from its Q4 for its fiscal year 2021.With its strong overall performance, Palo Alto Networks earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Company of the Year Award in the global CWP field.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.

P: +603.2023.2037

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan