  • environmental issue

Eco-conscious GIGABYTE Committed to Building an Eco-friendly Brand Through Sustainable Practices

PRNewswire November 4, 2022

TAIPEI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand upholding the corporate mission of “Upgrade Your Life”, is committed to providing eco-friendly products of high performance, high quality, and ultra-durability through its creative innovations. Over the years, GIGABYTE has been actively involved in projects related to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) to establish itself as an eco-friendly brand.

As a provider of eco-friendly products, GIGABYTE has introduced various innovative applications of materials and technologies into production, aiming to achieve a zero-waste circular economy as the goal. With the never-ending increase in computer hardware performance, cooling has become more critical than ever before. GIGABYTE has been focusing on innovative cooling technologies across various product lines to further extend the product life cycle. For example, the latest AORUS RTX 4090 MASTER graphics card features an upgraded cooling system with the Bionic shark fan surface design, which greatly improves the cooling performance and the product’s durability.

Thanks to its innovation, GIGABYTE has accumulated more than 2,000 patents, and many of its products have won international recognitions such as the CES Innovation Award, the Reddot Design Award, and the iF Design Award. In addition, through eco-friendly packaging materials to reduce subsequent waste, the total amount of packaging materials purchased in 2021 has reduced by nearly 50% within 10 years.

Being an eco-conscious brand, GIGABYTE has initiated a long list of green projects over the years to make the world sustainable. The G-HOME Sustainable Eco-Rooftop at GIGABYTE’s headquarters is built to enhance urban ecological diversity while achieving environmental benefits including energy saving, carbon reduction, water saving, and zero waste. Over the years, GIGABYTE joined forces with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to raise awareness of global warming and planted more than 80,000 trees by 2021. GIGABYTE employees have also taken initiatives and launched voluntary green actions of waste-cleaning on foot and coastlines clean-up activities to make the environment go green again.

GIGABYTE has deeply embedded the green DNA in its corporate culture and has achieved stable revenue growth for 6 consecutive years. In 2021, it has grown by 44% compared to the previous year and was named Best Employers by Forbes in 2020. GIGABYTE will continue to use its core competence to develop solutions for sustainability and strive for a new future of the green and low-carbon economy. For more info, please visit: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_CSR_global

SOURCE GIGABYTE

