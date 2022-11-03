AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CCTV+, CIPCC hold Global Media Workshop to deepen understanding between Chinese, foreign media

PRNewswire November 3, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The CCTV Video News Agency (CCTV+) and the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) co-hosted the Global Media Workshop in Beijing on Wednesday to deepen mutual understanding between Chinese and foreign media outlets.

The event, under the theme of “New Journey to Modernization, New Chapter of Cooperation”, brought together 100 media representatives from 40 countries and regions.

“Visiting China has opened a window for us and set up a wonderful channel to learn about China truthfully. We can also share the Chinese method and practices to other countries with the help of the media,” said Ahmed Mohamed Saadeldin, anchor of Egypt’s Neil TV, as he shared his experience at the event.

Teng Yunping, president of CCTV+, gave a warm welcome to the global press corps in his opening remarks. He said that as an essential part of the China Media Group (CMG), CCTV+ has played a key role in publicizing the importance of the 20th CPC National Congress and expressed willingness to work together with media partners all over the world, to complement each other’s strengths and seek common development in the future.

“The event created a valuable exchange opportunity for both sides (CCTV+ and the CIPCC) and established a platform for strengthening exchanges and sharing communication experience on covering significant events,” said Yu Lei, director of the CIPCC, at the event.

During the Case Study Session of the event, 14 delegates shared their opinions and reporting experiences in China. Some media representatives pointed out that Western countries have their own perspectives, while some noted that Western countries may have misunderstood or distorted news stories relating to China.

“Providing true news stories is the responsibility throughout our life career as journalists,” said Ruslan Kenjaev, deputy editor-in-chief of Uzbekistan’s Narodnoe Slovo (People’s Word) Newspaper.

“We are independent people. We should have our own judgment. Thus, we need to guarantee the truth and objectivity of news reports and be able to better convey the true China to our audiences,” said Francisca Martinez Mateo, reporter of Mexico’s Canal 6 TV.

After listening to the speech of President Xi Jinping at the 20th CPC National Congress, which gave an account of the huge developmental changes in China, international reporters who attended the Workshop said that they have learned more about the Chinese government’s management, plans and strategies for the next five years. This experience will help them to produce more accurate news coverage and media products to the world.

Tristan Duterte Nodalo from CNN Philippines said that with the modernization of journalism and the utilization of more digital approaches, journalists are now better equipped to tell and share a better story to the rest of the world.

 

SOURCE CCTV+

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.