WDO seeks next World Design Capital for 2026

VALENCIA, Spain, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — World Design Organization (WDO)® announced today the launch of the World Design Capital® (WDC) 2026 bid process, which marks the 10th biennial designation since the programme’s inception. Interested cities from around the globe are invited to mobilize local design stakeholders during the five-month application period in an attempt to create and submit a robust bid showcasing the design merits of their region.

The WDC is a cornerstone programme in WDO’s long-standing mandate to demonstrate design’s ability to contribute to the development of more inclusive, resilient and liveable cities. In particular, the initiative has become a recognized and coveted designation for cities seeking to showcase their commitment to design-led innovation that contributes to the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), namely SDG 11, which focuses on sustainable cities and communities.

“While the challenges facing today’s cities are becoming increasingly complex, the World Design Capital programme continues to stand as a powerful reminder of how urban design policy and innovation can improve quality of life,” stated WDO President David Kusuma. “We hope to continue to build upon this unique legacy of empowering the people and projects that are bettering the world’s cities through design.”

In addition to leveraging existing design assets, the bid process has enabled WDC applicant cities to foster closer ties within the local design community and better understand what is needed for future urban and economic development. Previously designated cities have utilized the WDC platform to attract investment and tourism, to promote their status as leaders in design-driven innovation, to support creative industries and to increase public awareness of the role of design in improving everyday life.

For more information about the bidding process, to download the application guide or to learn more about becoming a WDC, visit https://wdo.org/programmes/wdc/becoming-a-wdc/ .

The deadline for applications is 31 March 2023.

About World Design Organization

World Design Organization (WDO)® is an international non-governmental organization and the international voice for industrial design. We advocate for Design for a Better World, promoting and sharing knowledge of industrial design-driven innovation that enhances the economic, social, cultural, and environmental quality of life. Today, WDO services over 185 member organizations, representing thousands of industrial designers around the world. WDO.org

About World Design Capital

Designated every two years by the World Design Organization, World Design Capital® (WDC) recognizes cities for their effective use of design to drive economic, social, cultural, and environmental development. Through a year-long programme of events, the designated city showcases best practices in sustainable design-led urban policy and innovation that have reinvented their city and improved quality of life. Previous WDCs include Torino (Italy) in 2008, followed by Seoul (South Korea) in 2010, Helsinki (Finland) in 2012, Cape Town (South Africa) in 2014, Taipei (Taiwan, Chinese Taipei) in 2016, Mexico City (Mexico) in 2018 and Lille Metropole (France) in 2020. Valencia (Spain) holds the title for 2022 and the cities San Diego (USA) and Tijuana (Mexico) will jointly hold the first binational designation in 2024. WDO.org/wdc

Contact: Eric Lauwers, WDO Programmes Manager: [email protected]

SOURCE World Design Organization