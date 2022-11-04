AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • animal

The 24th edition of Pet Fair Asia and VNU Exhibitions Asia’s Series Exhibitions successfully opened in Shenzhen

PRNewswire November 4, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — At the recently ended 20th National Congress of the CPC, trade shows have once again been mentioned and reaffirmed for their role in promoting future industrial development and high-quality economic growth. Since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, offline business activities have faced many challenges but people’s demand for face-to-face communication and offline business trades opportunities has not stopped. Although the epidemic continues to recur in some parts of the country, on the premise of fully ensuring epidemic prevention safety, large scale events (including trade shows) in many major cities are “back to business”.

With the approval of the local authorities, VNU Exhibitions Asia’s six major exhibitions, including Pet Fair Asia, DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR, R+T Asia, TCT Asia, etc., opened in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, in a total gross area of almost 400,000 square meters and will run until the 6th of November.

The major exhibitions of VNU Exhibitions Asia opened in Shenzhen

These large-scale events, rich in themes and resources, dedicated to business and attentive to the different exhibitors and visitors’ needs are of strategic importance not only in promoting the recovery of the whole exhibition industry, but also in supporting the development of new commercial channels to meet the domestic and export market needs, in this last quarter of 2022.

The 2022 edition of Pet Fair Asia is back with full power, strengthening even further the synergy with the whole industry by covering all categories of the pet industry chain and bringing together both local and international top companies. Countless thematic events will be held during the 4 days, to enrich the fair with content of high cultural value, providing interesting insights, moments of encounter, and ideas for inspiration and reflection.

At TCT Asia, a series of high level forums and summits represent an effective platform for dialogue within the additive manufacturing industry, promoting the development of the entire sector.

Expanding domestic demands is one of the strategic bases of the recent years’ China’s economic development and that’s why most of the exhibitions have carefully selected domestic sales channels to create a perfect match with the exhibitors through Matchmaking and Buyers Group Tours activities. Nevertheless, considerable importance has also been addressed by all the Shows to international trade and for the foreign exhibitors and visitors who cannot be present in person, a good number of online supply-demand activities have been carefully developed this year with the goal of opening more fully efficient global trade channels.

Pursuing the goal of offering valuable business opportunities to all exhibitors, visitors and partners while promoting the recovery of the whole exhibition industry, this year edition of Pet Fair Asia, TCT Asia and the rest of VNU Exhibitions Asia’s Series of Exhibitions will strive to offer new opportunities, new directions, new ideas and new energy.

 

SOURCE VNU Exhibitions Asia Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.