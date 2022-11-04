Asia’s education policymakers to gather for EDUtech Asia to discuss transforming education across Asia

The Keynote Policy Panel on the second day of EDUtech Asia, taking place next week on 9 & 10 November at Sands Expo Singapore, features the region’s leading policymakers on how the future of work is shaping education.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — What needs to happen to ensure inclusive, equitable, and accessible education across Asia? Dr Wagheeh Shukry Bin Hassan (Principal Assistant Director, Learning Platforms, Educational Technology and Resources Division, Ministry of Education Malaysia), Dr Chankoulika Bo (Director of Policy Department, Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, Cambodia), Atty. Gerard L. Chan (Undersecretary for Legislative Affairs and Partnerships), Department of Education, Republic of the Philippines) and Do Duc Lan (Head of Office, National Centre for Sustainable Development of General Education Quality, Ministry of Education & Training) will participate in this discussion, moderated by Larry Nelson, Regional General Manager, Education in Asia, Microsoft at EDUtech Asia.

They will be discussing the roadmap to inclusive, equitable, and accessible education, as well as working towards innovation in curriculums to meet the needs of the skills-based economy of the future. Expanding opportunities and options for vocational training, apprenticeships, technical training, and credentials will also be in focus.

Taking place on 9 and 10 November in Singapore, the 7th Annual EDUtech Asia 2022 brings together thousands of education leaders across the region to share their successes, strategies, and plans for the future of education, which continues to be shaped by the ongoing acceleration of digitalisation. Speakers will address the whole ecosystem, from leadership in pedagogy, hybrid delivery, IT infrastructure, digital strategy, and more.

This much-anticipated event will welcome over 6,000 educators, 350 speakers and 150 EdTech providers to a hub of thought and innovation, sparking new ideas for the future of education.

Alongside the premium conference, the free-to-attend exhibition will feature 100 show & tell presentations by educators, a start-up village hosted by EduSpaze and AWS EduStart and 80+ tech showcases. 200 EdTech solution providers, including Lenovo, Microsoft, ClassIn, Google Cloud, Intel, Promethean and more, will be on-floor to showcase how they are transforming education in Asia. Additionally, the exhibition will also witness student teams across the region compete in RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2022 CoSpace Leagues (Finals), Campus Legends Secondary School eSports Tournament hosted by Singapore Cybersports & Online Gaming Association and XCL Esports League – Minecraft edition hosted by XCL Academy.

EDUtech Asia 2022 will take place at B2 Halls D, E, F, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore on the 9-10 November 2022.

For more information on EDUtech Asia, please visit https://bit.ly/EDUtechAsia22

EDUtech Asia 2022

Date: 9-10 November 2020

Conference opening hours: 08:30 – 18:00

Exhibition opening hours: 09:30 – 18:00

B2, Halls D, E, F, SANDS Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore

The Keynote Policy Panel “How the future of work is shaping education” will take place at 2:50pm on November 10th at EDUtech Asia.

For a press pass, please contact [email protected].

Registration for the free expo pass can be done here.

